Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Basilea announces completion of its transaction involving a partial repurchase of its existing bond and the issuance of a new bond

Basel, Switzerland, July 28, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. ("Basilea" or the "Company") announces today that it completed the repurchase of CHF 47,085,000 in nominal value of outstanding convertible bonds due 2022 (ISIN: CH0305398148; SSN: 30'539'814) ("Existing Bonds") within its partial repurchase offer and the issuance of CHF 97,085,000 new convertible bonds due 2027 (ISIN: CH0554992062; SSN: 55'499'206) ("New Bonds").

By repurchasing CHF 47.085 million of its CHF 200 million Existing Bonds and by issuing CHF 97.085 million New Bonds, the Company managed to make a substantial step in its goal to improve the maturity structure of its debt. Basilea has also earmarked the major part of the net proceeds from the issuance of the New Bonds not used in the repurchase of the Existing Bonds, to further optimize the debt maturity structure.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

