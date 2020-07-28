The global canned food market size is expected to grow by USD 19.52 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005694/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canned Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Canned Food Market Analysis Report by Product (Canned fish and seafood, Canned vegetables, Canned meat, Canned ready meals, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/canned-food-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the rising demand for convenience food is anticipated to boost the growth of the Canned Food Market.

New and innovative products, in line with the growing consumer demand, are driving the global canned food market. New product launches help vendors increase their sales and market share. For instance, in November 2019, Thai Union Group PCL (Thai Union) launched a new tuna product, SEALECT Tuna Fitt, in Thailand to attract health-conscious consumers. Similarly, in July 2019, Princes launched Mackerel Sizzle and Infused Tuna Fillets, two new fish-based product ranges. The products were launched by the company to extend the use of canned fish products into the evening meals of end-users.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Canned Food Companies:

Bolton Group Srl

Bolton Group Srl offers various products such as food, household and laundry care; adhesives; personal care and wellbeing products; and beauty care products. The company offers canned food products through brands such as RIOmare, Palmera, and Isabel.

Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell Soup Co. has business operations under two segments: meals and beverages, and snacks. The company offers a wide range of canned soup products under brands such as Campbell's and Campbell's Chunky.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as grocery and snacks, refrigerated and frozen, international, foodservice, pinnacle foods, and commercial foods. The company offers canned food products through brands such as Hunts, Chef Boyardee, and Healthy Choice.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as packaged fruit and vegetable, beverage, culinary, and fresh fruits and others. The company offers canned vegetables and canned fruits such as tomatoes, corn, beans, peas, carrots, potatoes, spinach, mixed vegetables, peaches, mandarin oranges, mangoes, pears, pineapple, mixed fruit, and others through its Del Monte and S&W brands.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as North America retail, convenience stores and foodservice, Europe and Australia, and Asia and Latin America. The company offers canned food products through brands such as Muir Glen and Progresso.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Canned Food Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Canned fish and seafood

Canned vegetables

Canned meat

Canned ready meals

Others

Canned Food Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005694/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/