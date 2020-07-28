Canam Biotech Inc. Applies for Temporary Exemption from Filing Its Quarterly Report for the Period Ended May 31, 2020 (Q2)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Canam Biotech Inc. (formerly, HemaGenetics Technologies Corp.) (the "Company"), due to ongoing non-essential business shut down for COVID-19 measures taken by the Province of British Columbia, is relying on the exemption in BC Instrument 51-517 issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the reciprocating similar instrument issued by the Alberta Securities Commission allowing it to delay the filing of its interim financial statements, management discussion & analysis, and CEO & CFO certifications for the quarter ending May 31, 2020 (the "Filings") as normally required under parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 -- Continuous Disclosure Obligations and Part 5 of National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

As required by BC Instrument 51-517, the Company provides the following updates and information for investors:

it is impractical, with the provincial shut down of non-essential business, to complete and file the quarterly financial statements as scheduled;

all Company executives and directors and insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207

Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the quarterly financial statements are filed;

except as otherwise disclosed, no material business developments have occurred since filing of the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended February 29, 2020;

management continues to seek viable business opportunities;

management estimates that it will be able to file the Filings by August 31, 2020; and

should material business developments occur, the Company will update shareholders accordingly.

For further information please contact:

J. Scott Munro, CEO and Director

Canam Biotech Inc. E-mail: pubcosrvc@outlook.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, except those otherwise required under paragraph 5.8(2) of NI 51-102, whether written or oral that may be made by or on the Company's behalf.

SOURCE: Canam Biotech Inc.

