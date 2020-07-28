The global herpes treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 677.02 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Herpes Treatment Market Analysis Report by Type (Herpes zoster and Herpes simplex) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of herpes infection. In addition, the rising prevalence rate of shingles in the older population is anticipated to boost the growth of the herpes treatment market.

The increasing prevalence of herpes infection is expected to be one of the key factors driving the herpes treatment market growth. Apart from traditional risk factors such as sexual or physical contact with the infected person, there have been several other factors contributing to the rising prevalence of herpes. People with a weaker immune system due to the intake of immunosuppressants for an organ transplant are vulnerable to herpes infection. Also, people with medical conditions such as HIV or cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy are at a higher risk of developing herpes. Thus, the increasing prevalence of these medical conditions will lead to an increase in the prevalence of herpes infection, thereby the driving market growth.

Major Five Herpes Treatment Companies:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The company offers Zovirax (acyclovir) cream, which is a herpes simplex virus (HSV) nucleoside analogue DNA polymerase inhibitor, indicated for the treatment of recurrent herpes labialis in immunocompetent adults and adolescents aged 12 and above.

Cipla Inc.

Cipla Inc. operates its business through two segments: pharmaceuticals and new ventures. The company manufactures and offers generic Famvir for the treatment of Herpes.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. offer products, such as neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, and oncology. The company's key offerings include Lovir 800 MG Tablet, which is an antiviral medication that helps in treating viral infections like herpes labialis, herpes simplex, shingles, genital herpes infection, and chickenpox.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc. generates revenue through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company offers Vistide (cidofovir), which is an antiviral drug used for the treatment of herpes simplex in patients with AIDS who do not respond to acyclovir.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has business operations under three segments: pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. The company's key offerings include Valtrex (valacyclovir), Zovirax (acyclovir), and Shingrix.

Herpes Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Herpes zoster

Herpes simplex

Herpes Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

