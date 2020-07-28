CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GROW) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,200,000 stock options (the "Options") to participants of the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share over the next three years, all vesting immediately and in accordance with the Plan.

As of the date hereof, a total of 6,775,509 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan with 36,102 options remaining for issuance thereunder.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits.

