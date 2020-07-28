The global cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market is expected to grow by USD 1.21 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Analysis Report by Product (Fixed-bearing and Mobile-bearing) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis. In addition, the rise in the number of sports injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market.

The rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis is one of the key trends that will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Arthritis is a disease that causes inflammation, pain, and stiffness of the joints. Arthritis can affect any of the joints in the body. It most commonly affects the knees, where the cartilage wears off over a period of time. This type of arthritis is known as osteoarthritis and is common among older people and obese people. Knee replacement surgery or knee arthroplasty is often used to alleviate this condition and restore normal joint function. With the increase in the number of people diagnosed with arthritis every year, the need for knee replacements is increasing globally. This will drive the demand for cementless TKA.

Major Five Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG has business operations under various segments, such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers Columbus Implants, which is a cementless knee implant with a micro-porous plasmapore coating and cement pockets.

Corin Group Plc

Corin Group Plc offers hip implants, knee implants, ankle implants, and solutions that enable patients, surgeons and healthcare providers to connect more closely. The company offers total knee systems with cementless components such as femoral tibial, and others.

GROUP FH ORTHO

GROUP FH ORTHO offers various products such as implants for ligament, tendon and meniscal reconstruction, implants for arthroplasty and shoulder trauma, synthetic bone substitutes for loss of substance, solid or injectable, hip prostheses, implants and minimally invasive surgical techniques for foot and ankle surgery, and other products. The company also offers FHK Fixed-bearing, which can be used with or without an intact posterior cruciate ligament and is available in cemented and cementless versions.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson has business operations under three segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company offers LCS COMPLETE Knee System, which is a mobile-bearing knee system that features a low contact stress articular geometry and all-poly and mobile-bearing metal-backed patella components.

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

MicroPort Scientific Corp. operates its business through various segments such as orthopedics devices business, cardiovascular devices business, CRM business, endovascular devices business, neurovascular devices business, surgical devices business, and heart valve business. The company offers Evolution medial-pivot knee system. It is developed with BioFoam cancellous titanium on the tibial implant for cementless TKA.

