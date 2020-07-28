The government cyber security market in US is expected to grow by USD 11.50 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005739/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Government Cyber Security Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Deployment models such as on-premise and cloud models have several prevalent issues. The on-premise deployment model requires high capital and the cloud-based model is more prone to instances such as loss of confidential data. Hence, many enterprises including government organizations are adopting hybrid deployment models to ensure the protection of critical information without the need for skilled workers, thus lowering the total cost of ownership. Also, hybrid cybersecurity solutions are offered in the pay-per-use model and are less expensive compared to full license security solutions. The increasing adoption of the hybrid deployment model is one of the key factors driving the growth of the government cybersecurity market in the US.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44365

As per Technavio, the increasing IT security budget will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Government Cyber Security Market in US: Increasing IT Security Budget

The rise in the number of cybercrime activities and security threats is forcing government organizations to increase the budget allocation for IT security. For instance, during 2018-2019, there was over 10% increase in the cybersecurity budget in the US. Similarly, in California, USD 38.8 million was allocated in the 2020 budget for statewide cybersecurity operations. With the increasing complexity of cyberattacks and the rising awareness about security risks, the demand for cybersecurity solutions in the government sector will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Firewall as a disruptive deception capability and the declining cost of cybersecurity services will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Government Cyber Security Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the government cyber security market in USby product (services and solutions), end-user (US intelligence community, Department of defense, and Department of homeland security), and deployment (on-premises and cloud-based).

The services segment led the government cyber security market in 2019. During the forecast period, the services segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to an increase in the number of vendors providing cyber security services to the US government organizations.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005739/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/