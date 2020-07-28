Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Provides Further Update to Its Filing of Annual and First Quarter Financial Statements

TORONTO and NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(TSXV:VISN ), a leader in neuro-vision performance technology announces that further to its news release dated June 29, 2020 the Company is continuing to rely on temporary blanket relief granted by Canadian securities regulators, allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines by 45 days. Binovi reconfirms the delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (collectively the "Annual Statements") for the year ended February 29, 2020 due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company expects to file its Annual Statements on or before August 13, 2020.

The Company also announces it will rely on the temporary blanket relief for the filing of its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (collectively the "First Quarter Statements") for the first quarter ended May 31, 2020 due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Binovi expects to file the First Quarter Statements on or before September 14, 2020.

Until such time as the Annual Statements and First Quarter Statements are filed, the Company's management and insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principals contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since June 29, 2020, the date of the Company's news release announcing the delay in filing of the Annual Statements.

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a human performance technology company that has developed Binovi, a hardware and software-centered platform. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique big data insights in order to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of cognitive skills related to human performance. We are working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.

Terry Booth

Executive Chairman

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Investor Relations

Email: invest@eyecarrot.com

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

