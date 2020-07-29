Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade: Employee Share Saving Plan

Schibsted ASA has on 28 July 2020 sold 25,833 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 259.40 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program during a two day period subsequent to the release of Schibsted's Q2 2020 report, the closing price on 17 July 2020). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the second enrollment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2020 which closed in March 2020, and based on savings made during April, May and June 2020.

In addition, Schibsted ASA has on 28 July 2020 transferred 6,541 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 296.80 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 21 July 2020). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2018.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions, Schibsted ASA holds 3,543,657 treasury A-shares and 1,324,477 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 09 April 2014.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

