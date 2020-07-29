The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 29.07.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 29.07.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 5DT XFRA IL0011429839 ENTERA BIO IS-,0000769 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA KX4A XFRA US48253L2051 KLX ENERGY SERV. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA NTZA XFRA US63905A2006 NATUZZI S.P.A. ADR/5 EO 1 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 6BT XFRA VGG569811067 LUOKUNG TECH. CORP. EQ01 EQU EUR N

