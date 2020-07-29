Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR):

In millions of euros First-half

2020 First-half

2019 Change Rental income (IFRS) 31.6 31.3 +0.9% EPRA earnings (EPRA) 19.8 20.6 -4% EPRA earnings (EPRA) excl. non-recurring income 19.2 18.7 +2.7% Portfolio value (excl. transfer duties) 1,460 1,435 +1.8% LTV ratio 52.6% 53.7% -1.1pt EPRA NAV per share excl. transfer duties (in €) 44.1 42.0 +5.0% EPRA NNNAV per share excl. transfer duties (in €) 43.7 41.3 +5.8% Distribution per share (in €) 0.75 2.3 -67%

Despite the health crisis which emerged during the first half of 2020, Cegereal posted a slight +0.9% increase in rental income compared with the same period of 2019. EPRA earnings excluding non-recurring income, i.e., excluding the various indemnities received, were up +2.7% versus first-half 2019. These results are a testament to sound business management during the epidemic.

The occupancy rate stood at 93.4% at the period-end, after Sagem vacated 5,700 sq.m of space at Arcs de Seine in Boulogne-Billancourt on April 1, 2020. At December 31, 2019, the occupancy rate stood at 96.9%. This recently vacated space is already being renovated, with delivery scheduled in the second half of 2020. The campus enjoys good transport links, views over the Seine, private landscaped gardens and a living roof, and is being actively marketed.

Assets adapted to support tenant decisions

In the first six months of the year, Cegereal's operations were marked by the implementation from March of measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, partners and clients. As lockdown measures were eased, Cegereal's teams were fully mobilized to make the necessary adjustments at its properties, based on decisions taken by tenants' management, and to support tenants as their employees gradually returned to the workplace. Attentive to their needs, Cegereal remains available to assess the impacts of the difficult economic conditions on its tenants' businesses on a case-by-case basis.

Cegereal took every step to ensure that refurbishment work was delivered as initially scheduled so that the new tenants announced at the end of 2019 could take up their new space during the first half of 2020.

In terms of rental activity, despite a particularly lackluster climate, Brandt renewed its lease at the Hanami property in Rueil-Malmaison (next to the La Défense business district) until 2024.

Low exposure to economic disruptions

Cegereal is exclusively positioned in the office real estate market and its tenants which are mainly large corporates, have solid profiles. As a result, the impacts of the health crisis on its business are limited, with the rent collection rate for the third quarter currently standing at more than 95%. Rent payment deferrals granted by Cegereal in the first half represented less than 1% of its rental income.

Over the coming months, the impact of the economic crisis is expected to remain contained, as the Company benefits from a weighted average lease term of 5.2 years which has continuously increased over the last two years. Cegereal's long-term rental income stream therefore remains secure. In addition, the loan-to-value ratio decreased by -1.1 percentage point compared with first-half 2019.

Given these factors, Cegereal is well equipped to respond to worsening economic conditions should the need arise.

"Responsible property company" strategy validated

The last few weeks have seen considerable growth in awareness and increased attention from tenants in terms of environmental, social and governance issues. Thanks to its CSR strategy, which has been in place since its creation, and its status as Europe's most sustainable listed property company, obtained in the 2019 GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) ranking, Cegereal is confident in its position as a leading sustainable property company for both social and environmental issues.

Long-term financial agility

The Company paid a dividend of €0.75 per share in place of the initially planned €2.30 per share. Carried out in the interests of prudence, this one-off reduction gives the Company headroom and enables it to maintain its operational agility in an uncertain environment.

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,460 million at June 30, 2020 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, Cegereal achieved first place among listed companies in Europe in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQE Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €531 million at July 28, 2020.

APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data June 30,

2020 2019 June 30,

2019 6 months 12 months 6 months Rental income 31 567 63 369 31 290 Income from other services 13 211 20 045 15 030 Building-related costs (19 938) (31 621) (17 818) Net rental income 24 841 51 793 28 502 Sale of building 0 0 0 Administrative costs (1 774) (3 885) (1 983) Other operating expenses (6) (13) (7) Other operating income 624 165 220 Increase in fair value of investment property 10 688 60 710 36 137 Decrease in fair value of investment property (19 065) (14 480) (13 010) Total change in fair value of investment property (8 377) 46 230 23 127 Net operating income 15 307 94 289 49 860 Financial income 0 0 0 Financial expenses (6 362) (13 529) (7 120) Net ?nancial expense (6 362) (13 529) (7 121) Corporate income tax 0 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 8 945 80 760 42 739 of which attributable to owners of the Company 8 945 80 760 42 739 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 8 945 80 760 42 739 of which attributable to owners of the Company 8 945 80 760 42 739 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 0,56 5,10 2,71 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0,54 4,92 2,60

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30,

2020 2019 June 30,

2019 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 31 38 44 Investment property 1 460 380 1 463 920 1 435 240 Non-current loans and receivables 20 220 23 146 22 298 Financial instruments 38 34 57 Total non-current assets 1 480 669 1 487 138 1 457 639 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 14 595 9 720 13 130 Other operating receivables 12 955 11 607 9 938 Prepaid expenses 188 292 131 Total receivables 27 738 21 620 23 199 Cash and cash equivalents 47 062 44 880 29 187 Total cash and cash equivalents 47 062 44 880 29 187 Total current assets 74 800 66 499 52 386 TOTAL ASSETS 1 555 469 1 553 637 1 510 025 Shareholders' equity Share capital 79 532 79 532 79 532 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 55 118 66 462 66 462 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 583 645 503 513 503 481 Net attributable income 8 945 80 760 42 739 Total shareholders' equity 727 240 730 268 692 214 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 763 883 763 974 763 664 Other non-current borrowings and debt 11 117 10 087 9 381 Financial instruments 637 682 741 Total non-current liabilities 775 637 774 743 773 786 Current liabilities Current borrowings 3 871 3 468 3 378 Trade accounts payable 14 920 12 349 5 866 Other operating liabilities 12 427 10 437 13 953 Prepaid revenue 21 375 22 373 20 828 Total current liabilities 52 593 48 626 44 025 Total liabilities 828 229 823 369 817 811 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 555 469 1 553 637 1 510 025

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated) In thousands of euros June 30,

2020 2019 June 30,

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 8 945 80 760 42 739 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property 8 377 (46 230) (23 127) Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 6 9 7 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 0 Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) (65) 427 469 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 1 151 2 362 1 177 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 18 414 37 329 21 264 Other changes in working capital requirements 1 155 (8 277) (13 314) Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirements 1 155 (8 277) (13 314) Net cash ?ows from operating activities 19 569 29 052 7 950 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of ?xed assets (4 837) (9 170) (3 595) Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers (785) (1 745) (1 950) Net cash ?ows used in investing activities (5 622) (10 915) (5 546) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 0 11 204 11 204 Change in bank debt (750) (1 500) (750) Re?nancing/financing transaction costs (51) (102) (40) Net variation in liability in respect of re?nancing 0 (420) (420) Net increase in current borrowings (22) 236 204 Net decrease in current borrowings 0,00 0,00 0,00 Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 1 030 544 (163) Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (53) (28) (61) Dividends paid (11 919) (36 557) (36 557) Net cash ?ows from ?nancing activities (11 766) (26 625) (26 583) Change in cash and cash equivalents 2 182 (8 488) (24 179) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 44 880 53 367 53 367 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 47 062 44 880 29 188 There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Cegereal recurring cash flow APM In thousands of euros June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income under IFRS 8 945 42 739 Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property 8 377 (23 127) Other restatements of changes in fair value (49) 490 Restatement of other fees 2 533 534 EPRA earnings 19 807 20 636

APM EPRA earnings (EPRA) excl. non-recurring income En milliers d'euros June 30,2020 June 30,2019 EPRA earnings (EPRA) 19 807 20 636 Restatement of non-recurring income (615) (1 941) EPRA earnings (EPRA) excl. non-recurring income 19 192 18 695

EPRA NNNAV APM In thousands of euros June 30, 2020 2019 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 727 240 730 268 Portion of rent-free periods (27 200) (28 614) Market value of loans (770 647) (771 837) Carrying amount of loans 765 573 765 240 EPRA NNNAV 694 966 695 057 LTV ratio APM In thousands of euros June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) 769 770 Fair value of investment property 1 460 1 435 LTV ratio (%) 52,6% 53,7%

Occupancy rate APM The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.

