Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Barron as a non-executive Director with effect from 20 October 2020. He will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement, Nomination and Audit Committees of the Board.

David spent 25 years working in the investment management sector and was until November 2019 Chief Executive Officer of Miton Group PLC following six years with the firm. Prior to this he was Head of Investment Trusts at JP Morgan Asset Management for more than ten years having joined Robert Fleming in 1995. He is currently Chairman of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC and a non-executive Director of Premier Miton Group PLC. He is also a lay-member of the Council of Lancaster University.

He is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland having qualified with Thomson McLintock (now KPMG).

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R. As at the date of this announcement, David Barron does not have any beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

28 July 2020