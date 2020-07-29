Researchers in Spain have developed a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) algorithm based on just one input parameter - PV module temperature. The algorithm has already shown stability in testing.Researchers from Spain's University of the Basque Country have developed a special maximum power point tracking (MPPT) algorithm based on temperature to improve PV system performance . The scientists said temperature has been used as a variable because measuring irradiance is more expensive. "The temperature is a smoother variable than the irradiance, thus the control does not need to change the optimal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...