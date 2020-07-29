AECI Limited - Summarised unaudited consolidated interim results

AECI LIMITED

Summarised unaudited consolidated interim financial results and cash dividend declaration for the half-year ended 30 June 2020

Revenue

-6% to R11 265m

Foreign and export revenue: 48% of total revenue

EBITDA

-18% to R1 111m

Profit from operations

-32% to R558m

HEPS

-34% to 240c

Gearing

32%

(FY19: 36%)

Interim dividend of 100c declared

deferred final dividend for '19 to be paid in '20

Safety performance

TRIR of 0,36

Improvement trend sustained

Retained

Level 2

B-BBEE contributor status

GCR rating maintained

A+

with stable outlook

COVID-19

It is with great sadness that the Board and management report that we have lost three colleagues in South Africa to the coronavirus to date.

We extend our sincere condolences to their families, friends and fellow team members.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on every aspect of daily life in countries across the world. The Board and management take this opportunity to thank all AECI's stakeholders for their support during this exceptionally challenging time. In particular, we wish to express our gratitude to our 7 600 employees in all 26 countries where the Group operates. Their continued efforts and diligence have been exemplary.

A comprehensive AECI COVID-19 Response Plan was developed in March 2020 and has been updated regularly to reflect the changing circumstances and requirements through the pandemic. Employees' health and movement are tracked and monitored daily in line with this plan.

More than 90% of all employees are performing their duties at this time. A total of 183 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, with 89 of them having fully recovered. 90 positive cases are being actively tracked and one employee is receiving treatment in hospital.

The Group leadership's focus since March this year has been on navigating the business through the effects of the pandemic. To this end, a COVID-19 Task Team was established with the strategic intent of minimising impact on our people, on our operations and safeguarding the supply of essential

services to customers.

In addition to implementation of the AECI COVID-19 Response Plan, which is available at https://www.aeciworld.com/covid-19.php, operational business continuity management plans have been adapted and applied in line with the Company's overall risk management framework. These measures have enabled continuity in operations and in the delivery of products and services to

customers.

Business in South Africa, which accounts for the greatest portion of the Group's activities and where the highest number of employees are based, was the most severely affected in the reporting period. Certain businesses were deemed essential under national Alert Level 5 restrictions ('hard lockdown')

declared by the South African government on 23 March 2020. Essential services included:

* the supply of products and services to the coal mining sector initially, and subsequently to the surface mining sector as a whole

* chemicals for the treatment of potable water, in particular

* raw materials for the manufacture of personal care and home care products

* inputs for the food industry, and

* agrochemicals and related services for the farming sector.

The effects on other sectors in which the Group's customers operate were significant. Key among them were mining, infrastructure and the balance of manufacturing-related industries.

Although most sectors resumed operations as lockdown restrictions eased, market demand has remained depressed and the operating environment has yet to normalise.

The net asset value per share attributable to ordinary shareholders increased by 17% (from 8 994 cents in 2019 to 10 537 cents) and basic earnings per share decreased by 33% (from 367 cents in 2019 to 245 cents in 2020).

Financial performance

Revenue of R11 265 million was 6% lower (2019: R11 972 million), with declines recorded in all segments other than Plant & Animal Health. Of the total revenue, 48% was generated outside of South Africa and mostly in US dollars and Euros. The weaker rand exchange rate against these major

currencies thus curbed the revenue decline.

EBITDA of R1 111 million was 18% lower than 2019's R1 361 million. The profit on disposal of the Group's paper chemicals business unit contributed R108 million to EBITDA.

Profit from operations in the half-year was 32% lower at R558 million (2019: R826 million). In addition to COVID-19, R64 million in retrenchment costs associated with restructuring of the Food & Beverage and Chemicals segments contributed to the year-on-year decrease. Impairments of R69 million were recognised. The Group's exit from its sauces business and closure of Industrial Oleochemical Products' tall oil distillation operations accounted for the majority of this amount. Annualised benefits of at least R100 million are anticipated from restructuring.

It was pleasing to note that in the first quarter of the year profit from operations (before taking into account any restructuring costs) had improved by more than 20% on the corresponding period in the prior year. In the second quarter, however, the effects of the pandemic on markets and performance were acute.

The benefits of the strategic realignment projects undertaken in the prior year in the Explosives and Water & Process businesses were in line with expectations overall, albeit that the Explosives business was challenged by lower sales of initiating systems to underground mining customers as their operations were limited by lockdown due to COVID-19.

Financial impact of COVID-19

Each Group business estimated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue, volumes and costs as accurately as it was possible to do so from March 2020 onwards. The Mining Solutions segment and Much Asphalt were the most seriously affected.

In South Africa, most mines were not operational in terms of hard lockdown restrictions. When the resumption of some activity was permitted, operations resumed slowly and their consistency was hampered by, inter alia, actions required to manage new cases of infection as they were confirmed.

Much Asphalt's customers serve mainly the road infrastructure sector. This sector was not deemed essential under Alert Level 5 and, consequently, Much Asphalt did not trade from 27 March and throughout April. The business resumed operations in the first week of May, with market demand returning slowly since then.

Conversely, the pandemic presented opportunities for ChemSystems, in the Chemicals segment, and Schirm in Germany. Both businesses entered the hand sanitiser and disinfectants markets to good effect and both are expected to continue to sustain sales in these markets for the duration of the pandemic and beyond.

Reported HEPS of 240 cents was 34% lower year-on-year (2019: 365 cents). Headline earnings decreased to R254 million from 2019's R385 million. The estimated negative impact on the Group's performance in the half-year, was as follows:

* revenue R1 015 million

* profit from operations R454 million

* headline earnings per share ('HEPS') 294 cents

Having considered that the Company managed its cash resources very well in the period and that it remains in a solid financial position, notwithstanding the uncertainty and negative effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board decided to declare an interim cash dividend

of 100 cents (2019: 156 cents).

It is intended that the deferred final cash dividend of 414 cents (No. 172) declared for the 2019 financial year be paid before the end of 2020.

The record date for this dividend was 3 April 2020 and the payment date was 6 April 2020. The Board would prefer to retain this original Corporate Action Timetable and, accordingly, the Company has approached the Companies Tribunal for an exemption in this regard. The date of payment of

the deferred dividend will be finalised once the Companies Tribunal's decision has been received.

Directorate

Allen Morgan retired from the AECI Board at the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on 26 May 2020. He had served as an Independent Non-executive Director since 2010. The Board thanks Allen most sincerely for his valued input during his almost 10-year tenure.

On 1 June 2020 Marna Roets was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. She also joined the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee on that date. The Board welcomes her and looks forward to her contribution.

