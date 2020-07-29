Nasdaq Riga decided on July 29, 2020 to resume trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" (MDARA, ISIN code: LV0000101624) shares with the start of July 29, 2020 trading session. Trading suspension will be removed and the orderbook will follow the regular schedule of auctions and trading. AS "MADARA Cosmetics" on July 29, 2020 published information on the resolutions adapted by the annual general meeting of shareholders. As a result the circumstances based on which the trading in AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares was suspended ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.