APA ots news: TERMINAVISO: In Kürze Live-Übertragung der OMV anlässlich der Präsentation der Ergebnisse Jänner - Juni 2020Wien (APA-ots) - Die OMV wird die Präsentation der Ergebnisse Jänner - Juni 2020 am 29. Juli in Wien um 10:00 CEST live übertragen.Die Präsentation wird in deutscher Sprache gehalten.Webcast: [http://omv-streaming.com/omv/2020-07-29/pk/] (http://omv-streaming.com/omv/2020-07-29/pk/)