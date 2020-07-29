CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial received a 2020 MSCI ESG Rating of AAA for the seventh consecutive year and is included in MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes

London, July 29, 2020

In 2020, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) received a rating of AAA in the MSCI ESG Ratingsi assessment for the seventh consecutive year. The Company has been included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes following the annual review carried out by the leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research and index provider MSCI of its sustainability indices. MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. This research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. CNH Industrial was judged to be a leader among 30 companies in the construction, farm machinery and heavy trucks industry, in the MSCI ACWI.

Sustainability initiatives are embedded in all areas of CNH Industrial's business. Key Company priorities are divided into four main categories: Carbon Footprint, which sees the Company actively engaged in reducing CO 2 emissions, Occupational Safety, concerned with health and safety in the workplace, Life Cycle Thinking, aimed at promoting a circular economy and People Engagement, which recognizes that keeping people engaged in Company projects is the best way to reach targets set together. In April of this year, CNH Industrial released its 2019 Sustainability Report along with A Sustainable Year, a publication for general audiences which recounts the key sustainability activities that the Company and its employees accomplished in 2019.

This latest result follows CNH Industrial's ninth consecutive year as the Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, World and Europe and its leadership position in the CDP Climate Change and CDP Water Security programs. As of December 31, 2019, the Company is also included in the following indexes: FTSE4Good Index Series, ECPI Global Agriculture Liquid, ECPI World ESG Equity, ECPI Global Developed ESG Best in Class, ECPI Euro ESG Equity, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120, STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Social Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Governance Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Impact Index, STOXX Global Low Carbon Footprint, STOXX Global Reported Low Carbon Indexii and Integrated Governance Index (IGI).

CNH IndustrialN.V.

