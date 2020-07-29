Medical Foam Market Size Worth $37.9 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 7.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical foam market size is anticipated to reach USD 37.9 billion by 2027, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The rising product demand from the bedding & cushioning, medical devices, packaging, and a few other application segments are expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the need for better healthcare facilities coupled with a rising number of hospitals has boosted the product demand in medical devices application, which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising product demand from medical packaging and medical device & components applications

North America is projected to be the largest regional market over the forecast period owing to the growing product demand from various application segments

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising healthcare investments and growing product demand from medical packaging applications, in countries, such as India , China , and Japan .

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Medical Foam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Foam Type (Flexible, Spray), By Product (PU, Polyolefin), By Application (Bedding & Cushioning, Medical Devices & Components), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-foam-market

Medical foams are lightweight and have high flexibility, absorbency, and durability. Moreover, they offer excellent stain and fungal resistance and impact absorption. Due to these characteristics, medical foams are widely used in the healthcare sector in medical packaging, prosthetic padding, bedding and cushioning, wound dressing, medical aids, etc., which is also projected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market owing to the increasing demand for high-quality medical devices and components from hospitals in major economies, such as China, India, and Singapore. Furthermore, the rising expenditure of various governments on public & private health systems and the growing geriatric population are fueling the demand for improved healthcare services and infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to propel the product demand in the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical foam market based on foam type, product, application, and region:

Medical Foam Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Flexible



Rigid



Spray

Medical Foam Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Polyurethane (PU)



Polystyrene (PS)



Polyolefin



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Others

Medical Foam Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Bedding & Cushioning



Medical Packaging



Medical Devices & Components



Prosthetics & Wound Care



Others

Medical Foam Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





The U.K





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Medical Foam Market

3M



General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Inc.



Huntsman International LLC.



Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.



UFP Technologies, Inc.



Zotefoams plc



Avery Dennison Corporation



Rogers Corporation



Foamtec Medical.

