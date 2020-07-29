CirrusHQ first UK Headquartered AWS Cloud Specialist to achieve both AWS Education and DevOps Competencies

CirrusHQ, a leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting and Solution Provider partner, today announced it has achieved AWS DevOps Competency Status. With this latest certification CirrusHQ becomes the first UK headquartered AWS Cloud Specialist to achieve both AWS Education and DevOps Competencies.

AWS Competencies are designed to highlight APN (Amazon Partner Network) Partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialised solution areas. CirrusHQ's experience and comprehensive levels of certification mean it is uniquely positioned to help its customers maximise the performance, security and cost-effectiveness of their AWS workloads.

According to a study by Grand View Research, the global DevOps market size is expected to reach $12.85 billion by 2025. The reason why organisations are interested in adopting DevOps is that it allows them to create and improve products at a faster pace than traditional software development methods. It also enables innovation, and improves efficiency as well as reducing costs.

This latest achievement underlines CirrusHQ's deep insight, experience and expertise in DevOps, benefiting its customers in the education, public sector and enterprise sectors. The University of Oxford was one of the customers that CirrusHQ showcased to support its Competency submission. Anjanesh Babu, Systems Architect and Network Manager at University of Oxford, Gardens, Libraries and Museums said:

"The collaboration with CirrusHQ, on the University of Oxford Museums' online collections project, was our first foray into DevOps practices and it was a truly formative one. With little experience of infrastructure as code, the project team worked together as one learning the technology, refining the process and evolving the approach in a consultative manner. The documentation and adaptability demonstrated by CirrusHQ was exemplary and has led to a robust working model that underpins an important element of our digital estate."

Daemonn Brody, Managing Director at CirrusHQ commented, "The AWS Competencies are the equivalent of a hallmark on a piece of gold, and are independently audited. They prove to our customers that the quality and calibre of our AWS-specialist consultancy is of the highest possible standard. AWS is undoubtedly the leader in the market for cloud infrastructure. As more companies migrate their most trusted applications and services to the cloud, they need to know their chosen AWS partner has the required level of expertise and knowledge. Holding the AWS Competencies means CirrusHQ can guarantee our customers a high level of quality and service that's second to none."

James Lucas, CEO of CirrusHQ concluded, "We're committed to delivering unrivalled levels of expertise and service around the AWS platform. This latest DevOps Competency, alongside our accreditations to deliver Well Architected Reviews, Immersion Days and Courtesy On Boarding plus the 36 AWS qualifications held by our team at CirrusHQ is testament to our commitment to strive for, and deliver, excellence at all times."

