Luciole Medical AG, a Swiss medical technology company, and Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild announce a collaboration in brain metabolism monitoring research. The two organizations are activein the area ofbrain hemodynamic and oxygenation monitoring.

"Luciole Medical's next-generation devices address an area of immense medical need. They enable clinicians to monitor a patient's brain function in real time and make informed, quick decisions that can be vital for their survival," added Dr. Nicolas Engrand, deputy head of the Intensive Care Department at Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild. "I am impressed with what Luciole Medical team has achieved thus far and am looking forward to working together with Luciole's scientists."

Luciole Medical has developed a technology platform that measures brain oxygenation parameters and cerebral blood flow, critical elements necessary for proper brain function, based on the absorbance and transmittance properties of near-infrared light. Luciole Medical is the only company offering a comprehensive oxygenation and hemodynamic solution for intensive care and anesthesiology. Both products have received market authorization in Europe and the company has started the regulatory process in the USA.

"Working together with such a prestigious clinical organization as Hôpital Fondation Rothschild is an honor and a strong recognition of our achievements. It represents an important step in Luciole Medical's strategy to establish the company as the leading developer of innovative solutions to monitor and evaluate brain function in patients," commented Dr. Philippe Dro, CEO of Luciole Medical. "We are looking forward to joining forces with the team of Dr. Engrand to progress in the understanding of cerebrovascular pathologies."

About Luciole Medical

Luciole Medical AG is developing a unique next-generation platform of brain monitoring sensors to rapidly provide important information allowing the proper diagnostic and monitoring of compromised oxygen supply conditions and complications. The platform also uses a proprietary complex algorithm to analyze large data sets and extract clinically relevant information. The company obtained the CE mark for a minimally invasive probe for ICUs (RheoProbe) and a new generation patch for external measurement of brain oxygenation parameters (RheoPatch). The Swiss-based private company is a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and the University of Zurich. For more information, visit www.luciolemedical.ch

About Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild

Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild is a university hospital founded in 1905 that is regularly listed among the best French hospitals and is equipped with state of the art medical equipment and supported by internationally renowned experts. It specializes in pathologies of head and neck area, offering 24/7 emergency treatment and scheduled treatment for both children and adults. The hospital is a private nonprofit organization (ESPIC) with more than 400,000 consultations and medical acts and 30,000 admissions per year. Each year, the hospital is actively involved in more than 150 clinical trials, publishes more than 300 scientific papers and trains approximately 700 students.

For more information, visit http://www.for.paris

Contacts:

For Luciole Medical:

Dr. Philippe Dro, CEO

Phone: +41 43343 96 04

Philippe.dro@luciolemedical.ch

Media requests for Luciole Medical:

Trophic Communications

Dr. Jacob Verghese

Phone: +49 173 364 1607

verghese@trophic.eu

For Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild:

Emmanuelle Le Roy

Phone: +33 1 48 03 67 51

eleroy@for.paris

Media requests for Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild:

LJ Communication

Maryam De Kuyper

Phone: +33 1 45 03 89 94

m.dekuyper@ljcom.net

or

Anne-Laure Brisseau

Phone: +33 1 45 03 50 36

al.brisseau@ljcom.net

