The price tariff agreed by German company ABO Wind for two 10 MW solar projects in Igoumenitsa came in a tender which allocated only 142 MW of generation capacity, well short of the hoped-for 482 MW. It is hoped a slimline licensing process, to be applied in the next procurement round, will address the problem.The latest round of renewable energy tenders in Greece saw wind outshine solar, the former almost hitting its 481.45 MW generation capacity target while solar fell well short of the hoped-for 482 MW, with only 142 MW allocated. Solar projects up to 20 MW in scale were eligible for Monday's ...

