Minuteman Press International: Minuteman Press Franchise Helps Local UK Businesses Bounce Back from COVID-19 in Bath and NE Somerset

Bounce Back Bath and NE Somerset is a Free Community Marketing Website With Over 200 Participating Businesses



Bath and North East Somerset Council Backing Co-Branded Marketing Materials and Welcome Packs to Support the Free Bounce Back Programme

Bath Business Improvement District (Bath BID) and Minuteman Press Are Helping Community Members 'Rediscover Bath' with the Bounce Back Art Competition and Bunting Parade

BATH, England, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has been a long road to reopening for businesses across the United Kingdom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team at Minuteman Press in Bath, England (http://www.minutemanbath.co.uk/), has been working hard to support their community and clients in the Bath / NE Somerset area and help other local businesses get back on track. At first, the printing and marketing franchise (https://minutemanpressfranchise.co.uk) launched a free community website Bounce Back Bath and NE Somerset (https://bouncebackuk.minuteman.com/locations/england/bath/) for local businesses to promote special offers, updated hours, and supportive messages to the community. "Today, the Bounce Back programme has become a growing community movement with over 200 participating businesses and partnerships with local organisations. We all have one common goal, which is to help the entire community come together and bounce back," says David Ghent, Managing Director, Minuteman Press Bath.

Since printing is an essential business (https://minutemanpressfranchise.com/news/2020/03/31/minuteman-press-franchise-infographic-shows-why-print-is-essential-for-critical-industries/), the team at Minuteman Press in Bath, England, was able to remain in operation while following all COVID-19 guidelines. Bounce Back Bath / NE Somerset is part of Bounce Back UK (https://bounceback-uk.com/), which was started by Minuteman Press International (https://minutemanpress.co.uk) to help all UK businesses at this critical time. David says, "We launched Bounce Back Bath and the first thing we did was call our clients and let them know we are offering a free service to support them. I also approached contacts through LinkedIn and social media, especially when we saw that they were opening. We received great feedback and what we do is every time a new business signs up, we create a graphic and post it on social media and we also send them official welcome packs."

Those welcome packs include an introductory letter, the Minuteman Press product catalog, a Bounce Back Bath window cling, and a COVID-19 awareness and prevention poster. Dave says, "The response has been great. Our clients and prospects have really appreciated that we are here to help them back into business. They also really liked the fact that we were doing this for free and no obligation to buy anything from us."

As the Bounce Back movement has grown, Minuteman Press has received attention from local organisations looking to partner with them and pitch in. "The Bath and North East Somerset Council has co-branded some of our materials with us and the Bath Business Improvement District (Bath BID), were really keen to get on board. We are now partnering with Bath BID on a special Bounce Back Art Competition (https://www.bathbid.co.uk/bath-bid-launch-bounce-back-bath-art-competition/) to help people rediscover Bath and the amazing community we have here."

According to the Bounce Back Art Competition website, Minuteman Press will reproduce the selected artwork and designs and create "a parade of two-metre-high giant 'bunting' flags." The website states that "up to 48 designs created by the community will be reproduced as a rainbow of art hanging from lamppost pennants in the streets of the city."

"It is incredible to see so many people, businesses, and groups working together in Bath and NE Somerset to help people rediscover their community and support each other," says Mark Jones, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President for the UK South Region. "That is exactly what Bounce Back Bath / NE Somerset and Bounce Back UK as a whole is designed to do, and I commend Dave and the team at Minuteman Press Bath for taking the free programme and bringing it to such great heights."

David concludes, "We are all in this together and it has been very gratifying to see so many people wanting to work with us to spread the word and lift each other up during this unprecedented time."

For more information on Minuteman Press Bath, visit http://www.minutemanbath.co.uk (http://www.minutemanbath.co.uk/). To submit a free local listing at Bounce Back Bath / NE Somerset, visit https://bouncebackuk.minuteman.com/locations/england/bath/ (https://bouncebackuk.minuteman.com/locations/england/bath/)

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International (https://minutemanpressfranchise.co.uk) is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry (https://minutemanpressfranchise.co.uk/our-industry) providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centres offer innovative branding and printing solutions and produce custom graphic designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail campaigns, large format printing including posters, signs and banners, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise. Learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.co.uk (https://minutemanpressfranchise.co.uk)

