Between 2020 and 2025, Groupe PSA will gradually move from two multi-energy platforms to two 100% electrified platforms to support the e-mobility development.

The new eVMP platform will serve as the basis for a wide range of electric vehicles for the C- and D- segments.

eVMP will offer high-performance with an autonomy of up to 650 km (WLTP cycle) and a benchmark storage capacity with 50 kW.h per meter available within the wheelbase.

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) considers that being in perfect harmony with the development of the electric vehicle market is a determining factor in the relevance of its offer. Thereby, the group will launch from 2023, vehicles in C- and D-segments from sedan to SUV in different regions of the world. These vehicles will benefit from this new reference platform, eVMP "Electric Vehicle Modular Platform".

eVMP concentrates all the Groupe PSA's engineering know-how with 60 to 100 kWh of embedded energy and an optimised architecture that exploits the entire sub-floor for the battery. By restoring 50 kWh per meter within the wheelbase, it is benchmark in the electric vehicle market and will therefore be able to offer an all-electric range from 400 km to 650 km (WLTP cycle) depending on the body. In order to provide a high-performance solution adapted to each mobility need anywhere in the world, hybrid derivatives may be offered on certain markets on the basis of this state of the art electric platform.

In addition to high level of technical performance, the efficiency of eVMP also lies in the optimisation of R&D and industrialisation costs. This is achieved through the use of certain sub-assemblies and existing high-performance battery modules. In addition, the industrial process has been studied to obtain maximum synergies with the existing means in our plants, therefore limiting investments. In the same logic of making in-house electrical components, this platform complements parts developed and manufactured with Groupe PSA or with its e-motors or ACC Joint venture.

"With this eVMP platform, Groupe PSA once again demonstrates its ability to innovate by developing for its customer's state-of-the-art and affordable technologies thanks to the frugality that has enabled a significant reduction in R&D and industrial investments. This global platform will make it possible to offer a range of vehicles that are perfectly respectful of the environment, meeting the changing expectations of our customers and guaranteeing driving pleasure and safety on board, values that are the basis of the Group's reputation today", said Nicolas Morel, Research and Development Director at Groupe PSA.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005371/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Claudia Raynaud +33 6 61 64 03 83 claudia.lefevre@mpsa.com

Alain le Gouguec +33 6 42 59 27 84 alain.legouguec@mpsa.com