Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling pushed forward with its 2020 global expansion, extending its physical presence to London, UK, under its new senior appointment, David Berg. David joined Skilling Group earlier this month as a global sales director and is in charge of creating a global commercial customer facing division for Skilling in the UK.

Commenting on the appointment, Pavel Spirin, CCO at Skilling Group has said:

"London is a global financial centre and a key location for us in terms of growth and further expansion. Not only does it give us access to, probably, the world's most diverse talent pool but also positions us well for building key relationships in the industry with our customers, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. David is a key hire for us, and I am very excited to see it through."

Skilling has already obtained an FCA UK Branch authorisation earlier this year, to continue operating in the UK after Brexit, and will initially open a representative office in London to accommodate its immediate hiring and strategic goals in 2020, with further evaluation to follow at the end of the year.

David joins Skilling with over 13 years of industry experience having previously served in various senior sales and commercial roles at ActivTrades, ATFX, eToro, London Capital Group, among others.

"I am thrilled to join Skilling at such an exciting stage in the company's growth cycle and look forward to driving the sales and commercial operations from London with new product offerings and initiatives,'' David said, commenting on his new role at Skilling Group.

Founded in 2016, Skilling holds CySEC and FSA Seychelles licences, and an FCA UK Branch authorisation. The trading platform primarily operates in Europe, but expanded into non-European markets earlier this year with the acquisition of FSA Seychelles licence and addition of MetaTrader 4 trading platform.

