The "Open Access Fiber Networks in Europe Regulatory Frameworks and Initiatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telecommunications markets in Europe are currently going through major infrastructure separation trends, both on mobile markets with towercos or on the fixed market with the creation of wholesale pure players for fiber networks.

There has recently been a strong institutional push towards the 'Open Access model', including in the European Electronic Communications Code, adopted in 2018. It is perceived as grounds for equal access for wholesale customers in the light of the significant investments required by fiber deployments, which could be prohibitive for new entrants and impair competition levels.

Starting with a definition of the open access model and its specificities compared to a standard wholesale player, this report provides a situational analysis and a typology of open access initiatives in Europe. Through a study of four representative application cases, it then provides the reader with analytical keys to examine many aspects of the core issue:

Is open access the way forward for fiber deployments?

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

1. Open Access Fiber Initiatives Overview

1.1. What are Open Access Fiber Networks?

1.1.1. Open Access is more than a network-sharing arrangement

1.1.2. The 2018 version of the European Code of Communications encourages Open Access

1.1.3. Open Access Network Architecture

1.1.4. Open Access Business Models

1.2. Open Access in Europe

1.2.1. Typology of Open Access Players in Europe

1.2.2. General EU Overview of Open Access Initiatives

2. Case Studies

2.1. Deutsche Glasfaser (Germany)

2.2. Open Fiber (Italy)

2.3. Stokab (Sweden)

2.4. Reykjavik Fiber Network (Iceland)

3. Analyst Insights: Is Open Access the Way Forward for Fiber Deployments?

List of Tables and Figures

1. Digest of Open Access Fiber Initiatives

Open access business models

Open access initiatives in the EU, by country

2. Case Studies

Broadband subscribers in Germany, as of December 2019

Fiber homes passed (incl. FTTB) and subscribers in Germany, as of December 2019

FTTH/B Total homes passed and subscribers for Deutsche Glasfaser, as of December 2019

Broadband subscribers in Italy, as of December 2019

Fiber homes passed (incl. FTTB) and subscribers in Italy, as of December 2019

FTTH/B Total Homes passed for Open Fiber, as of December 2019

Broadband subscribers in Sweden, as of December 2019

Fiber homes passed (incl. FTTB) and subscribers in Sweden, as of December 2019

Broadband subscribers in Iceland, as of December 2019

Fiber homes passed (incl. FTTB) and subscribers in Iceland, as of December 2019

RFN's FTTH/B Total homes passed and subscribers, as of December 2019

Companies Mentioned

Asturcn

Axione

CETIN

Covage

Deutsche Glasfaser

EstWin

National Broadband Ireland

nGIG

Open Fiber

Openreach

Reykjavik Fiber Network

SIRO

Stokab

TDC

