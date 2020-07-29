Regulatory News:

The Management Board of mFinance France SA announces the publication of its 2019 annual report in accordance with the applicable laws and regulation in force.

The 2019 annual report includes the Management Report, the Supervisory board's report on corporate governance, the financial statements, and the statutory auditors' report on the financial statement. Report is attached as a PDF file to this release. It will be also available on the company's website at www.mfinancefrance.fr

The report will be filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on July 27, 2020.

Christoph Beeck

President of the Management Board, mFinance France SA

mFinance France SA

23 rue de la Paix 3 place de l'Opéra

75002 Paris

449 370 584 RCS Paris

