COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab notice KfW 0% € 3bn due 2028

28 July 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

KfW

€ 3,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Green Bond due 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau - KfW Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: XS2209794408 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 3,000,000,000 Description: 0 per cent due15 September 2028, issue price 103.407% Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

CACIB

NatWest

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.