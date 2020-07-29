Extends platform with new edge services and integrations with cloud native systems

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge: designed to integrate with native cloud networking services like Amazon Web Services Transit Gateway, enabling cost-effective and high-scale multi-cloud routing services for enterprise IT organizations and production services. This innovative system is designed to integrate seamlessly into the cloud infrastructure ecosystem with native interoperability using provisioning tools like Hashicorp Terraform and Red Hat's Ansible.

Enterprise customers are provisioning, connecting and monitoring their entire multi-cloud networking environment including on-premises private cloud, remote cloud-connected sites and public cloud infrastructures in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform with CloudEOS and Arista CloudVision. By using fully-interoperable open standards throughout CloudEOS, production clients are able to interoperate with WAN and SD-WAN environments and dynamically balance application performance across multiple carriers to deliver the best end-user experience.

Core to this announcement include:

CloudEOS Edge supporting dynamic path selection services across all major cloud providers at the high-throughput network edge facing the Internet and multiple private and public carriers

AWS Transit Gateway Integration seamless automated provisioning and multi-cloud routing, interoperable with AWS Transit Gateway services

Availability of Pay-as-You-Go elastic consumption of CloudEOS across AWS, Azure and GCP

Delivery of the Arista CloudEOS Terraform provider, enabling declarative software-defined provisioning of multi-cloud backbones through Hashicorp Terraform and Arista CloudVision

Multi-Cloud Dashboard centralized visibility of enterprise multi-cloud backbones and resources through Arista CloudVision

"Simplifying the networking between cloud providers and geographic regions using fully-interoperable open standards enables the network to be as on-demand as compute and storage cloud services," stated Douglas Gourlay, vice president and general manager of cloud networking software at Arista. "Production customers with hundreds of workloads deployed globally are realizing the quality and reliability of Arista EOS, now in an on-demand and elastic consumption model designed to interoperate with all major routing, WAN, and SD-WAN multi-vendor offerings."

Multiple production customers of Arista CloudEOS and CloudEOS Edge with Transit Gateway integration are realizing the following key and measurable benefits across hundreds of virtual private cloud instances geographically distributed across the globe:

Consistent declarative provisioning through Hashicorp Terraform and CloudFormation is enabling customers to align network provisioning into the same CI/CD pipeline workflows used for standard cloud operations

Digital media companies are supporting thousands of virtual private clouds in multiple regions to improve the end-user experience for high-value service delivery with distributed systems-of-engagement

End-to-End flow visibility for troubleshooting and validating policy and controls application simplifies the troubleshooting and improves return-to-operations time enabling the IT organization to meet stringent SLAs when supporting production applications

Security and segmentation are preserved from data center through to the public cloud infrastructure enabling a consistent set of policies and controls to be easily implemented for all workloads, critical in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and government

Availability

CloudEOS Edge is available in all major public cloud marketplaces now and can be downloaded from Arista's support portal for on-premises deployments. Contact sales@arista.com for more information.

For more information on CloudEOS and CloudVision and an interactive conversation on the deep technical details, Arista is hosting the NetBuilder webinar series for senior engineers and technology professionals: https://events.arista.com/netbuilders-multi-cloud-webinar-series

