The global healthcare analytical testing services market is expected to grow by USD 3.98 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005357/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of healthcare analytical testing services market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Analysis Report by End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Medical device companies, and CRO), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/healthcare-analytical-testing-services-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for analytical testing services from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. In addition, growing acceptance of the QbD approach in research and manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.

The increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer has created a significant demand for the production and development of new drugs. In addition, the growing focus on improving core competencies and scientific aspects of drugs among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have increased the demand for high-quality analytical services. Analytical testing services ensure that the product is not adversely impacted and reduces regulatory compliance issues faced by manufacturing facilities. With the growing number of biopharmaceuticals being produced, the demand for analytical testing will significantly increase during the forecast period. These factors are fueling the growth of the global healthcare analytical testing services market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Companies:

Almac Group Ltd.

Almac Group Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Diagnostic Services, API Services Chemical Development, Pharmaceutical Development, Analytical Solid State Services, Clinical Services, Clinical Technologies, and Commercial Services. The company offers microbiology testing services, biopharmaceutical testing services, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics services.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Research models and services, Discovery and safety assessment, and Manufacturing support. The company offers analysis and testing of pharmaceutical formulations such as solutions, suspensions, emulsions, and capsules.

Envigo

Envigo operates its business through segments such as Research models and Research services. The company offers a wide range of research services for biological products, contract breeding, custom antibody production, and genetic testing.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific SE operates its business through segments such as Western Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company offers bio analytical testing services such as pharmaceutical and medical device testing.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates its business through segments such as LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a wide range of laboratory tests and drug development services.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Medical device companies

CRO

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Global biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) and end-users (pharma and biotech companies and CROs).

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market Global biotechnology reagents market by technology (chromatography, in-vitro diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction, cell culture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005357/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/