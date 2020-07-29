The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has specified how procurement will work for Indian electricity distribution companies. The rules consider energy storage solely as part of the 51% clean energy requirement, and instead use coal - with a variable price tariff element - as necessary for evening out supply.India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued guidelines to electricity distribution companies about how bids can be lodged in tenders to allocate a mixture of coal-fired and renewable energy generation. Under the terms of the scheme, the power price tariffs offered by developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...