The global aerospace insurance market is expected to grow by USD 58.70 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005313/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerospace Insurance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the aerospace insurance market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aerospace Insurance Market Analysis Report by End-user (Service providers, Airport operators, and Others), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/aerospace-insurance-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the expansion and construction of new airports. In addition, the increase in air passenger traffic is anticipated to boost the growth of the aerospace insurance market.

Over the years, the aviation industry has witnessed a significant surge in passenger traffic. To avoid congestion in the existing airports and to cater to the growing passenger traffic, several countries especially in fast-growing regions of APAC, the Middle East, and Africa are significantly investing in the modernization and development of new airports. For instance, in January 2020, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India announced an investment of USD 1.7 billion for the infrastructural expansion of the airport. Many such investments in the expansion of airports are fueling the growth of the global aerospace insurance market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aerospace Insurance Companies:

Allianz Group

Allianz Group operates its business through segments such as Property-Casualty, Life or Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The company offers customized policies covering all types of physical damage and liability for aerospace risks. It covers the entire spectrum of aerospace industry risk from niche suppliers to international Fortune 500 enterprises.

American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as General Insurance, Life and Retirement, Other Operations, and Legacy Portfolio. The company offers support and customized insurance policies for airlines and unmanned aircraft.

Aon Plc

Aon Plc operates its business through segments such as Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The company offers aerospace insurance policies.

Arthur J. Gallagher Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher Co. operates its business through segments such as Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The company provides aviation and aerospace insurance coverage and risk solutions.

AXA Group

AXA Group operates its business through segments such as France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, US, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company provides insurance coverage to aviation industry, offering hull damage and third party liability to product liability.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aerospace Insurance Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Service providers

Airport operators

Others

Aerospace Insurance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Marine Insurance Market Global marine insurance market by product (cargo, hull, offshore energy, and marine liability) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005313/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/