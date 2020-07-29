With reference to announcements made public by Klappir Grænar Lausnir hf. (symbol: KLAPP B) on July 27, 2020 the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on July 30, 2019. ISIN IS0000029171 Company name Klappir Grænar Lausnir hf. Total share capital before the increase 84,026,661 (84,026,661 shares) Increase in share capital 4,085,484 (4,085,484 shares) Total share capital following the increase 88,112,145 (88,112,145 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KLAPP B Orderbook ID 144081