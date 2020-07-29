Second Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net loss was $320 million, or $1.05 per common share, compared with a net loss of $6 million, or $0.02 per common share (adjusted net loss 1 of $28 million, or $0.09 per common share) in the second quarter of 2019

Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, averaged 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 273,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019; Bakken net production was 194,000 boepd, up 39% from 140,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter

Crude oil put option contracts are in place for more than 80% of forecast net oil production in the second half of 2020 with a fair value of approximately $450 million at June 30, 2020; realized settlements on crude oil put option contracts during the first half of the year were approximately $500 million

Exploration and Production (E&P) capital and exploratory expenditures were $453 million, compared with $664 million in the prior-year quarter

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $1.64 billion at June 30, 2020

2020 Revised Full Year Guidance:

Net production guidance, excluding Libya, increased to approximately 330,000 boepd, up from the previous guidance of approximately 320,000 boepd

Bakken net production guidance increased to approximately 185,000 boepd, up from the previous guidance of approximately 175,000 boepd due to year to date performance and the deferral of the planned maintenance turnaround at the Tioga Gas Plant from the third quarter of 2020 until 2021

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported a net loss of $320 million, or $1.05 per common share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared with a net loss of $6 million, or $0.02 per common share, in the second quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the second quarter 2019 net loss was $28 million, or $0.09 per common share. The decrease in after-tax results compared with adjusted results in the prior-year period primarily reflects lower realized selling prices.

As previously announced, the Corporation chartered three very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to load a total of approximately 6 million barrels of oil during May, June and July to enhance 2020 cash flow and maximize value from its Bakken production. During the second quarter, the Corporation loaded 3.7 million barrels of crude oil on VLCCs and plans to load an additional 2.3 million barrels during the third quarter. The first VLCC cargo of 2 million barrels has been sold for delivery in China in September at a premium to Brent prices. The additional 4 million barrels of oil are expected to be sold in Asia in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Our company's long term strategy has enabled us to build a high quality and diversified portfolio that is resilient in a low price environment," CEO John Hess said. "With multiple phases of low cost oil developments in Guyana, we are well positioned to deliver industry leading cash flow growth and increasing financial returns in the years ahead."

After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production (249 68 (2,620 177 Midstream 51 35 112 72 Corporate, Interest and Other (122 (109 (245 (223 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (320 (6 (2,753 26 Net income (loss) per common share (diluted) (a) (1.05 (0.02 (9.04 0.07 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production (249 46 (369 155 Midstream 51 35 112 72 Corporate, Interest and Other (122 (109 (245 (223 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (320 (28 (502 4 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted) (a) (1.05 (0.09 (1.65 Weighted average number of shares (diluted) 305.0 302.2 304.5 302.1 a) Calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation less preferred stock dividends, divided by weighted average number of diluted shares.

Exploration and Production:

E&P net loss was $249 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $68 million in the second quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, E&P's second quarter 2019 net income was $46 million. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, excluding the effect of hedging, was $20.63 per barrel in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $61.37 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a decrease in benchmark oil prices and widening of crude differentials realized as a result of reduced demand caused by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition, a higher proportion of Bakken and Guyana production was sold in April and May which had lower prices than the month of June. Realized gains from crude oil hedging activities improved after-tax results by $228 million in the second quarter of 2020 and reduced after-tax results by $14 million in the second quarter of 2019. Including hedging, the Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price was $39.03 per barrel in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $60.45 per barrel in the year-ago quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the second quarter of 2020 was $7.32 per barrel, compared with $12.18 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $2.41 per mcf, compared with $3.92 per mcf in the second quarter of 2019.

Net production, excluding Libya, was 334,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020, up 22% from second quarter 2019 net production of 273,000 boepd. The improved performance primarily resulted from a 39% increase in Bakken production and production from the Liza Field, offshore Guyana, which commenced in December 2019. There was no net production for Libya in the second quarter of 2020 due to the declaration of force majeure by the Libyan National Oil Corporation. Net production for Libya was 20,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019.

Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $8.81 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the second quarter of 2020, down 27% from $12.11 per boe in the prior-year quarter due to the increased production volumes, lower production and severance taxes and the impact of cost-reduction initiatives.

Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020:

Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken increased to 194,000 boepd from 140,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, with net oil production up 26% to 108,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from 86,000 bopd, primarily due to increased wells online and improved well performance. Natural gas and NGL production also increased from higher wells online, additional natural gas captured and processed at the Little Missouri 4 natural gas processing plant that commenced operations in July 2019, and additional volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts resulting from lower prices. The Corporation reduced the number of rigs operating in the Bakken from six rigs in the first quarter to one rig in May as part of its previously announced capital expenditure reduction plans and drilled 17 wells, completed 31 wells, and brought 40 new wells online during the second quarter of 2020. The planned maintenance turnaround at the Tioga Gas Plant originally scheduled for the third quarter of 2020 will be deferred until 2021 to ensure safe and timely execution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 68,000 boepd, compared with 65,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter. The Esox-1 well, which commenced production in February, is expected to reach its gross peak rate of approximately 17,000 boepd, or 9,000 boepd net to Hess in the third quarter, and is expected to average approximately 5,000 boepd net to Hess in 2020. The Corporation is participating in the BP-operated Galapagos Deep exploration well (Hess 25%) which is a hub-class, Cretaceous-aged opportunity in the Mississippi Canyon area. The well spud in May and is still drilling.

Guyana (Offshore): On the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), the Corporation's net production from the Liza Field, which commenced in December 2019, averaged 22,000 bopd in the second quarter of 2020. The operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, is currently commissioning water injection equipment and bringing natural gas injection fully online that should enable the Liza Destiny floating production, offloading, and storage vessel (FPSO) to reach its capacity of 120,000 gross bopd in August. Phase two of the Liza Field development, which will utilize the Liza Unity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, remains on target to achieve first oil in early 2022. As previously announced, some activities for a third development, Payara, with expected production capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, have been deferred pending government approval of the project creating a potential delay in production startup of six to twelve months.

As a result of COVID-19 related travel restrictions in Guyana, the operator temporarily idled two drillships but both drillships resumed drilling operations by the end of the second quarter. The Stena Carron rig recently completed appraisal drilling at Yellowtail-2, located 1 mile southeast of Yellowtail-1. The well identified two additional high quality reservoirs, one adjacent to, and the other below the Yellowtail Field, further demonstrating the world class quality of this basin. This additional resource is currently being evaluated and will help form the basis for a potential future development. The Noble Don Taylor commenced drilling of the Redtail exploration well, which is 1.25 miles northwest of Yellowtail-1, in July. The other two drillships, the Noble Bob Douglas and the Noble Tom Madden, are drilling and completing Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2 development wells.

South East Asia (Offshore): Net production at the North Malay Basin and JDA was 44,000 boepd, compared with 59,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, reflecting reduced natural gas nominations caused by COVID-19 impacts on economic activity in Malaysia.

Midstream:

The Midstream segment had net income of $51 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $35 million in the prior-year quarter. The improved second quarter 2020 results are primarily driven by higher throughput volumes.

Corporate, Interest and Other:

After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $122 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $109 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense increased $16 million compared with the prior-year quarter due to interest on a new $1.0 billion three year term loan entered into in March 2020 and lower capitalized interest.

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $453 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $664 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease is primarily driven by the lower rig count in the Bakken and reduced development drilling in the Gulf of Mexico during the second quarter of 2020. For full year 2020, the Corporation is maintaining E&P capital and exploratory expenditures guidance at approximately $1.9 billion.

Midstream capital expenditures were $79 million in the second quarter of 2020, up from $69 million in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity:

Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $1.64 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $6.6 billion at June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation successfully syndicated its $1.0 billion three year term loan originally underwritten in the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 44.3% at June 30, 2020 and 39.6% at December 31, 2019. The Corporation has no debt maturities until 2023 when the three year term loan comes due. At June 30, 2020, the fair value of crude oil put option hedge contracts, which cover more than 80% of the Corporation's forecasted oil production for the second half of 2020, was approximately $450 million. Realized settlements on closed contracts during the first half of the year were approximately $500 million, which include deferred gains associated with the 3.7 million barrels loaded on VLCCs.

The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $3 million and total debt of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $266 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $675 million in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower realized crude oil selling prices and the impact on cash flows from deferring sales for the 3.7 million barrels loaded on VLCCs in the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $301 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $560 million in the prior-year quarter. Changes in operating assets and liabilities in the second quarter of 2020 were a net outflow of $35 million compared with a net inflow of $115 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:

The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In millions) Exploration and Production 22 (2,251 22 Midstream Corporate, Interest and Other Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods 22 (2,251 22

Second Quarter 2019: E&P results included an after-tax gain of $22 million ($22 million pre-tax) associated with the sale of our remaining acreage in the Utica shale play.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

The following table reconciles reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income (loss):

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (320 (6 (2,753 26 Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods 22 (2,251 22 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (320 (28 (502 4

The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 301 560 803 1,195 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (35 115 (92 (282 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 266 675 711 913

Hess Corporation will review second quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic; potential disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks or health measures related to COVID-19; reduced demand for our products, including due to the global COVID-19 pandemic or the outbreak of any other public health threat or due to the impact of competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events, such as instability, changes in governments, armed conflict, and economic sanctions; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions; potential failures or delays in achieving expected production levels given inherent uncertainties in estimating quantities of proved reserves; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and well fracking bans; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital as a result of weakness in the oil and gas industry or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of Hess Midstream LP; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income (loss)" presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss), and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.

Cautionary Note to Investors

We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2019 First

Quarter

2020 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 833 1,660 1,354 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 8 22 Other, net 1 15 15 Total revenues and non-operating income 842 1,697 1,369 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 56 477 378 Operating costs and expenses 294 285 303 Production and severance taxes 16 46 42 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 31 43 189 General and administrative expenses 89 89 102 Interest expense 119 97 113 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 509 494 561 Impairment 2,126 Total costs and expenses 1,114 1,531 3,814 Income (loss) before income taxes (272 166 (2,445 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (9 132 (79 Net income (loss) (263 34 (2,366 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 57 40 67 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation common stockholders (320 (6 (2,433 (a) Second quarter 2020 reflects lower prices paid for purchased volumes and a reduction of $113 million for the cost of crude oil inventory capitalized for the 3.7 million barrels of oil loaded on the VLCCs.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 2,187 3,232 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 8 22 Other, net 16 42 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,211 3,296 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 434 885 Operating costs and expenses 597 551 Production and severance taxes 58 85 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 220 77 General and administrative expenses 191 176 Interest expense 232 195 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,070 992 Impairment 2,126 Total costs and expenses 4,928 2,961 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,717 335 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (88 226 Net income (loss) (2,629 109 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 124 83 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (2,753 26 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation common stockholders (2,753 22

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Balance Sheet Information Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,646 1,545 Crude oil derivative contracts 450 125 Other current assets (a) 1,019 1,486 Property, plant and equipment net 14,825 16,814 Operating lease right-of-use assets net 344 447 Finance lease right-of-use assets net 182 299 Other long-term assets 1,080 1,066 Total assets 19,546 21,782 Liabilities and equity Current maturities of long-term debt 5 Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations 108 199 Other current liabilities 1,451 2,311 Long-term debt 8,205 7,142 Long-term operating lease obligations 349 353 Long-term finance lease obligations 229 238 Other long-term liabilities 1,833 1,833 Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss) 6,582 9,431 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (b) (187 (699 Noncontrolling interests 971 974 Total liabilities and equity 19,546 21,782 (a) Includes crude oil inventory of $113 million at June 30, 2020 associated with the 3.7 million barrels of oil loaded on the VLCCs. (b) Includes deferred realized gains on crude oil derivative contracts of $85 million at June 30, 2020 associated with the 3.7 million barrels of oil loaded on VLCCs.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Total Debt Hess Corporation 6,382 5,389 Midstream (a) 1,828 1,753 Hess Consolidated 8,210 7,142 (a) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a) Hess Consolidated 53.4 43.2 Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants 44.3 39.6 (a) Includes finance lease obligations.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Expense Gross interest expense Hess Corporation 96 89 184 179 Less: Capitalized interest Hess Corporation (9 (16 Interest expense Hess Corporation 96 80 184 163 Interest expense Midstream (a) 23 17 48 32 Interest expense Consolidated 119 97 232 195 (a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2019 First

Quarter

2020 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) (263 34 (2,366 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (8 (22 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 509 494 561 Impairment 2,126 Exploratory dry hole costs 135 Exploration lease and other impairment 6 4 32 Stock compensation expense 18 21 29 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 49 29 70 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals (10 (85 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 301 560 502 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (35 115 (57 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 266 675 445 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P (510 (564 (740 Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream (69 (60 (78 Payments for Midstream equity investments (16 Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 11 22 Other, net (2 1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (570 (617 (818 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 12 (39 60 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings 1,000 Repayments (2 Payments on finance lease obligations (2 (22 (1 Cash dividends paid (76 (76 (81 Noncontrolling interests, net (65 (14 (63 Other, net 1 3 (7 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (130 (150 908 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (434 (92 535 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,080 2,300 1,545 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 1,646 2,208 2,080 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred (507 (694 (666 Increase (decrease) in related liabilities (72 70 (152 Additions to property, plant and equipment (579 (624 (818

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) (2,629 109 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (8 (22 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,070 992 Impairment 2,126 Exploratory dry hole costs 135 Exploration lease and other impairment 38 11 Stock compensation expense 47 48 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 119 58 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals (95 (1 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 803 1,195 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (92 (282 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 711 913 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P (1,250 (1,085 Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream (147 (210 Payments for Midstream equity investments (23 Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 11 22 Other, net (2 (1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,388 (1,297 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 72 160 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings 1,000 Repayments (5 Payments on finance lease obligations (3 (45 Common stock acquired and retired (25 Cash dividends paid (157 (164 Noncontrolling interests, net (128 (27 Other, net (6 4 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 778 (102 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 101 (486 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 1,545 2,694 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 1,646 2,208 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred (1,173 (1,336 Increase (decrease) in related liabilities (224 41 Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,397 (1,295

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2019 First

Quarter

2020 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota 181 322 322 Offshore and Other 64 139 93 Total United States 245 461 415 Guyana 183 167 176 Malaysia and JDA 21 25 32 Other 4 11 8 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures 453 664 631 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above 25 39 22 Midstream Capital expenditures 79 69 57 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota 503 593 Offshore and Other 157 191 Total United States 660 784 Guyana 359 348 Malaysia and JDA 53 57 Other 12 17 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures 1,084 1,206 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above 47 66 Midstream Capital expenditures 136 196

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Second Quarter 2020 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 660 173 833 Other, net (4 3 (1 Total revenues and non-operating income 656 176 832 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 111 (14 97 Operating costs and expenses 131 72 203 Production and severance taxes 15 1 16 Midstream tariffs 225 225 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 23 8 31 General and administrative expenses 42 8 50 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 373 97 470 Total costs and expenses 920 172 1,092 Results of operations before income taxes (264 4 (260 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (11 (11 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (264 (b) 15 (c) (249 Second Quarter 2019 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,271 389 1,660 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 22 22 Other, net (1 8 7 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,292 397 1,689 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 479 19 498 Operating costs and expenses 159 72 231 Production and severance taxes 43 3 46 Midstream tariffs 165 165 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 24 19 43 General and administrative expenses 41 7 48 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 348 111 459 Total costs and expenses 1,259 231 1,490 Results of operations before income taxes 33 166 199 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 131 131 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 33 (d) 35 68 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. (b) Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $192 million (noncash premium amortization: $43 million; cash settlement: $235 million). (c) Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $36 million (noncash premium amortization: $6 million; cash settlement: $42 million). (d) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $14 million (noncash premium amortization: $29 million; cash settlement: $15 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) First Quarter 2020 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,122 232 1,354 Other, net 4 4 8 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,126 236 1,362 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 419 6 425 Operating costs and expenses 137 77 214 Production and severance taxes 40 2 42 Midstream tariffs 241 241 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 156 33 189 General and administrative expenses 45 7 52 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 394 127 521 Impairment 697 1,429 2,126 Total costs and expenses 2,129 1,681 3,810 Results of operations before income taxes (1,003 (1,445 (2,448 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (77 (77 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (1,003 (b) (1,368 (c) (2,371 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. (b) Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $53 million (noncash premium amortization: $63 million; cash settlement: $116 million). (c) Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $11 million (noncash premium amortization: $7 million; cash settlement: $18 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,782 405 2,187 Other, net 7 7 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,782 412 2,194 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 530 (8) 522 Operating costs and expenses 268 149 417 Production and severance taxes 55 3 58 Midstream tariffs 466 466 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 179 41 220 General and administrative expenses 87 15 102 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 767 224 991 Impairment 697 1,429 2,126 Total costs and expenses 3,049 1,853 4,902 Results of operations before income taxes (1,267 (1,441 (2,708 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (88 (88 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (1,267 (b) (1,353 (c) (2,620 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 2,504 728 3,232 Gains (losses) on asset sales, net 22 22 Other, net 1 26 27 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,527 754 3,281 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 919 13 932 Operating costs and expenses 317 127 444 Production and severance taxes 80 5 85 Midstream tariffs 327 327 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 46 31 77 General and administrative expenses 78 12 90 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 685 238 923 Total costs and expenses 2,452 426 2,878 Results of operations before income taxes 75 328 403 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 226 226 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 75 (d) 102 177 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. (b) Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $245 million (noncash premium amortization: $106 million; cash settlement: $351 million). (c) Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $47 million (noncash premium amortization: $13 million; cash settlement: $60 million). (d) Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $1 million (noncash premium amortization: $58 million; cash settlement: $59 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2019 First

Quarter

2020 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil barrels United States North Dakota (a) 108 87 114 Offshore 45 46 48 Total United States 153 133 162 Guyana 22 15 Malaysia and JDA 3 4 4 Denmark 5 6 6 Libya 18 4 Total 183 161 191 Natural gas liquids barrels United States North Dakota (a) 57 38 49 Offshore 6 5 7 Total United States 63 43 56 Natural gas mcf United States North Dakota (a) 177 103 162 Offshore 101 83 113 Total United States 278 186 275 Malaysia and JDA 245 332 325 Denmark 5 6 6 Libya 11 5 Total 528 535 611 Barrels of oil equivalent 334 293 349 (a) Net production from the Bakken was 194,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020, 140,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019 and 190,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2020.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil barrels United States North Dakota (a) 111 86 Offshore 47 47 Total United States 158 133 Guyana 18 Malaysia and JDA 3 4 Denmark 6 6 Libya 2 19 Total 187 162 Natural gas liquids barrels United States North Dakota (a) 53 36 Offshore 6 6 Total United States 59 42 Natural gas mcf United States North Dakota (a) 170 91 Offshore 107 88 Total United States 277 179 Malaysia and JDA 285 355 Denmark 6 6 Libya 3 12 Total 571 552 Barrels of oil equivalent 341 296 (a) Net production from the Bakken was 192,000 boepd in the first six months of 2020 and 135,000 boepd in the first six months of 2019.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2019 First

Quarter

2020 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 140 166 176 Natural gas liquids barrels 63 43 56 Natural gas mcf 528 535 611 Barrels of oil equivalent 291 298 334 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels (b) 12,764 15,061 16,052 Natural gas liquids barrels 5,690 3,931 5,097 Natural gas mcf 48,081 48,638 55,620 Barrels of oil equivalent 26,468 27,098 30,419 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 158 160 Natural gas liquids barrels 59 42 Natural gas mcf 571 552 Barrels of oil equivalent 312 294 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels (b) 28,816 29,001 Natural gas liquids barrels 10,787 7,562 Natural gas mcf 103,701 100,073 Barrels of oil equivalent 56,887 53,242 (a) Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported. (b) During the second quarter of 2020, 3.7 million barrels of crude oil were loaded on VLCCs for sale later in the year.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2020 Second

Quarter

2019 First

Quarter

2020 Average Selling Prices Crude oil per barrel (including hedging) United States Onshore 39.24 56.08 44.05 Offshore 39.31 62.23 49.33 Total United States 39.27 58.22 45.63 Guyana 35.28 43.26 Malaysia and JDA 15.62 66.88 51.24 Denmark 50.29 70.27 55.60 Libya 69.87 Worldwide 39.03 60.45 45.94 Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging) United States Onshore 18.93 57.19 40.54 Offshore 22.78 63.42 45.65 Total United States 20.48 59.36 42.07 Guyana (a) (b) 19.23 36.79 Malaysia and JDA 15.62 66.88 51.24 Denmark 29.16 70.27 49.14 Libya 69.87 Worldwide 20.63 61.37 42.08 Natural gas liquids per barrel United States Onshore 7.59 12.16 9.31 Offshore 4.71 12.32 9.39 Worldwide 7.32 12.18 9.32 Natural gas per mcf United States Onshore 0.94 1.41 1.28 Offshore 1.14 2.19 1.32 Total United States 1.01 1.76 1.30 Malaysia and JDA 3.97 5.08 4.71 Denmark 3.51 3.74 3.73 Libya 5.78 4.89 Worldwide 2.41 3.92 3.16 (a) Hess Corporation sold its first allocated one million barrel cargo of oil from the Liza Field in March 2020. The realized price reflects the Brent benchmark prices used in the pricing formula at the time of sale in March. (b) Hess Corporation sold its second and third allocated cargos of oil from the Liza Field in April and May 2020. The realized price reflects the Brent benchmark prices used in the pricing formula at the time of sale in April and May.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Average Selling Prices Crude oil per barrel (including hedging) United States Onshore 42.26 54.14 Offshore 44.49 60.73 Total United States 43.03 56.49 Guyana 38.41 Malaysia and JDA 26.73 63.11 Denmark 53.49 69.51 Libya 66.72 Worldwide 42.98 58.25 Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging) United States Onshore 32.52 54.09 Offshore 34.61 60.68 Total United States 33.23 56.43 Guyana 26.11 Malaysia and JDA 26.73 63.11 Denmark 41.19 69.51 Libya 66.72 Worldwide 32.90 58.20 Natural gas liquids per barrel United States Onshore 8.39 15.22 Offshore 7.23 14.97 Worldwide 8.27 15.19 Natural gas per mcf United States Onshore 1.10 1.86 Offshore 1.23 2.37 Total United States 1.15 2.11 Malaysia and JDA 4.39 5.19 Denmark 3.63 3.89 Libya 4.90 5.44 Worldwide 2.81 4.18

The following is a summary of the Corporation's outstanding crude oil put options for the remainder of 2020:

WTI Brent Barrels of oil per day 130,000 20,000 Average monthly floor price $55 $60

