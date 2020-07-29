Second Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:
- Net loss was $320 million, or $1.05 per common share, compared with a net loss of $6 million, or $0.02 per common share (adjusted net loss1 of $28 million, or $0.09 per common share) in the second quarter of 2019
- Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, averaged 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 273,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019; Bakken net production was 194,000 boepd, up 39% from 140,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter
- Crude oil put option contracts are in place for more than 80% of forecast net oil production in the second half of 2020 with a fair value of approximately $450 million at June 30, 2020; realized settlements on crude oil put option contracts during the first half of the year were approximately $500 million
- Exploration and Production (E&P) capital and exploratory expenditures were $453 million, compared with $664 million in the prior-year quarter
- Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $1.64 billion at June 30, 2020
2020 Revised Full Year Guidance:
- Net production guidance, excluding Libya, increased to approximately 330,000 boepd, up from the previous guidance of approximately 320,000 boepd
- Bakken net production guidance increased to approximately 185,000 boepd, up from the previous guidance of approximately 175,000 boepd due to year to date performance and the deferral of the planned maintenance turnaround at the Tioga Gas Plant from the third quarter of 2020 until 2021
Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported a net loss of $320 million, or $1.05 per common share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared with a net loss of $6 million, or $0.02 per common share, in the second quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the second quarter 2019 net loss was $28 million, or $0.09 per common share. The decrease in after-tax results compared with adjusted results in the prior-year period primarily reflects lower realized selling prices.
- "Adjusted net income (loss)" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 6 to 8.
As previously announced, the Corporation chartered three very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to load a total of approximately 6 million barrels of oil during May, June and July to enhance 2020 cash flow and maximize value from its Bakken production. During the second quarter, the Corporation loaded 3.7 million barrels of crude oil on VLCCs and plans to load an additional 2.3 million barrels during the third quarter. The first VLCC cargo of 2 million barrels has been sold for delivery in China in September at a premium to Brent prices. The additional 4 million barrels of oil are expected to be sold in Asia in the fourth quarter of 2020.
"Our company's long term strategy has enabled us to build a high quality and diversified portfolio that is resilient in a low price environment," CEO John Hess said. "With multiple phases of low cost oil developments in Guyana, we are well positioned to deliver industry leading cash flow growth and increasing financial returns in the years ahead."
After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
(249
68
(2,620
177
Midstream
51
35
112
72
Corporate, Interest and Other
(122
(109
(245
(223
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(320
(6
(2,753
26
Net income (loss) per common share (diluted) (a)
(1.05
(0.02
(9.04
0.07
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation
Exploration and Production
(249
46
(369
155
Midstream
51
35
112
72
Corporate, Interest and Other
(122
(109
(245
(223
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(320
(28
(502
4
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted) (a)
(1.05
(0.09
(1.65
Weighted average number of shares (diluted)
305.0
302.2
304.5
302.1
a)
Calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation less preferred stock dividends, divided by weighted average number of diluted shares.
Exploration and Production:
E&P net loss was $249 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $68 million in the second quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, E&P's second quarter 2019 net income was $46 million. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, excluding the effect of hedging, was $20.63 per barrel in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $61.37 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a decrease in benchmark oil prices and widening of crude differentials realized as a result of reduced demand caused by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition, a higher proportion of Bakken and Guyana production was sold in April and May which had lower prices than the month of June. Realized gains from crude oil hedging activities improved after-tax results by $228 million in the second quarter of 2020 and reduced after-tax results by $14 million in the second quarter of 2019. Including hedging, the Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price was $39.03 per barrel in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $60.45 per barrel in the year-ago quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the second quarter of 2020 was $7.32 per barrel, compared with $12.18 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $2.41 per mcf, compared with $3.92 per mcf in the second quarter of 2019.
Net production, excluding Libya, was 334,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020, up 22% from second quarter 2019 net production of 273,000 boepd. The improved performance primarily resulted from a 39% increase in Bakken production and production from the Liza Field, offshore Guyana, which commenced in December 2019. There was no net production for Libya in the second quarter of 2020 due to the declaration of force majeure by the Libyan National Oil Corporation. Net production for Libya was 20,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019.
Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $8.81 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the second quarter of 2020, down 27% from $12.11 per boe in the prior-year quarter due to the increased production volumes, lower production and severance taxes and the impact of cost-reduction initiatives.
Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020:
Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken increased to 194,000 boepd from 140,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, with net oil production up 26% to 108,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from 86,000 bopd, primarily due to increased wells online and improved well performance. Natural gas and NGL production also increased from higher wells online, additional natural gas captured and processed at the Little Missouri 4 natural gas processing plant that commenced operations in July 2019, and additional volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts resulting from lower prices. The Corporation reduced the number of rigs operating in the Bakken from six rigs in the first quarter to one rig in May as part of its previously announced capital expenditure reduction plans and drilled 17 wells, completed 31 wells, and brought 40 new wells online during the second quarter of 2020. The planned maintenance turnaround at the Tioga Gas Plant originally scheduled for the third quarter of 2020 will be deferred until 2021 to ensure safe and timely execution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 68,000 boepd, compared with 65,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter. The Esox-1 well, which commenced production in February, is expected to reach its gross peak rate of approximately 17,000 boepd, or 9,000 boepd net to Hess in the third quarter, and is expected to average approximately 5,000 boepd net to Hess in 2020. The Corporation is participating in the BP-operated Galapagos Deep exploration well (Hess 25%) which is a hub-class, Cretaceous-aged opportunity in the Mississippi Canyon area. The well spud in May and is still drilling.
Guyana (Offshore): On the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), the Corporation's net production from the Liza Field, which commenced in December 2019, averaged 22,000 bopd in the second quarter of 2020. The operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, is currently commissioning water injection equipment and bringing natural gas injection fully online that should enable the Liza Destiny floating production, offloading, and storage vessel (FPSO) to reach its capacity of 120,000 gross bopd in August. Phase two of the Liza Field development, which will utilize the Liza Unity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, remains on target to achieve first oil in early 2022. As previously announced, some activities for a third development, Payara, with expected production capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, have been deferred pending government approval of the project creating a potential delay in production startup of six to twelve months.
As a result of COVID-19 related travel restrictions in Guyana, the operator temporarily idled two drillships but both drillships resumed drilling operations by the end of the second quarter. The Stena Carron rig recently completed appraisal drilling at Yellowtail-2, located 1 mile southeast of Yellowtail-1. The well identified two additional high quality reservoirs, one adjacent to, and the other below the Yellowtail Field, further demonstrating the world class quality of this basin. This additional resource is currently being evaluated and will help form the basis for a potential future development. The Noble Don Taylor commenced drilling of the Redtail exploration well, which is 1.25 miles northwest of Yellowtail-1, in July. The other two drillships, the Noble Bob Douglas and the Noble Tom Madden, are drilling and completing Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2 development wells.
South East Asia (Offshore): Net production at the North Malay Basin and JDA was 44,000 boepd, compared with 59,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, reflecting reduced natural gas nominations caused by COVID-19 impacts on economic activity in Malaysia.
Midstream:
The Midstream segment had net income of $51 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $35 million in the prior-year quarter. The improved second quarter 2020 results are primarily driven by higher throughput volumes.
Corporate, Interest and Other:
After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $122 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $109 million in the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense increased $16 million compared with the prior-year quarter due to interest on a new $1.0 billion three year term loan entered into in March 2020 and lower capitalized interest.
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:
E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $453 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $664 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease is primarily driven by the lower rig count in the Bakken and reduced development drilling in the Gulf of Mexico during the second quarter of 2020. For full year 2020, the Corporation is maintaining E&P capital and exploratory expenditures guidance at approximately $1.9 billion.
Midstream capital expenditures were $79 million in the second quarter of 2020, up from $69 million in the prior-year quarter.
Liquidity:
Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $1.64 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $6.6 billion at June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation successfully syndicated its $1.0 billion three year term loan originally underwritten in the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 44.3% at June 30, 2020 and 39.6% at December 31, 2019. The Corporation has no debt maturities until 2023 when the three year term loan comes due. At June 30, 2020, the fair value of crude oil put option hedge contracts, which cover more than 80% of the Corporation's forecasted oil production for the second half of 2020, was approximately $450 million. Realized settlements on closed contracts during the first half of the year were approximately $500 million, which include deferred gains associated with the 3.7 million barrels loaded on VLCCs.
The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $3 million and total debt of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $266 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $675 million in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower realized crude oil selling prices and the impact on cash flows from deferring sales for the 3.7 million barrels loaded on VLCCs in the quarter.
Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $301 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $560 million in the prior-year quarter. Changes in operating assets and liabilities in the second quarter of 2020 were a net outflow of $35 million compared with a net inflow of $115 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:
The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(In millions)
Exploration and Production
22
(2,251
22
Midstream
Corporate, Interest and Other
Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
22
(2,251
22
Second Quarter 2019: E&P results included an after-tax gain of $22 million ($22 million pre-tax) associated with the sale of our remaining acreage in the Utica shale play.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
The following table reconciles reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income (loss):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(In millions)
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(320
(6
(2,753
26
Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods
22
(2,251
22
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(320
(28
(502
4
|2.
"Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8.
The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(In millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
301
560
803
1,195
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(35
115
(92
(282
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
266
675
711
913
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.
Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic; potential disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks or health measures related to COVID-19; reduced demand for our products, including due to the global COVID-19 pandemic or the outbreak of any other public health threat or due to the impact of competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events, such as instability, changes in governments, armed conflict, and economic sanctions; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions; potential failures or delays in achieving expected production levels given inherent uncertainties in estimating quantities of proved reserves; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and well fracking bans; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital as a result of weakness in the oil and gas industry or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of Hess Midstream LP; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP financial measures
The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income (loss)" presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss), and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Second
Second
First
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
833
1,660
1,354
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
8
22
Other, net
1
15
15
Total revenues and non-operating income
842
1,697
1,369
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
56
477
378
Operating costs and expenses
294
285
303
Production and severance taxes
16
46
42
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
31
43
189
General and administrative expenses
89
89
102
Interest expense
119
97
113
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
509
494
561
Impairment
2,126
Total costs and expenses
1,114
1,531
3,814
Income (loss) before income taxes
(272
166
(2,445
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(9
132
(79
Net income (loss)
(263
34
(2,366
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
57
40
67
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation common stockholders
(320
(6
(2,433
(a)
Second quarter 2020 reflects lower prices paid for purchased volumes and a reduction of $113 million for the cost of crude oil inventory capitalized for the 3.7 million barrels of oil loaded on the VLCCs.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Income Statement
Revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
2,187
3,232
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
8
22
Other, net
16
42
Total revenues and non-operating income
2,211
3,296
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas
434
885
Operating costs and expenses
597
551
Production and severance taxes
58
85
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
220
77
General and administrative expenses
191
176
Interest expense
232
195
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,070
992
Impairment
2,126
Total costs and expenses
4,928
2,961
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2,717
335
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(88
226
Net income (loss)
(2,629
109
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
124
83
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(2,753
26
Less: Preferred stock dividends
4
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation common stockholders
(2,753
22
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
June 30,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Information
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,646
1,545
Crude oil derivative contracts
450
125
Other current assets (a)
1,019
1,486
Property, plant and equipment net
14,825
16,814
Operating lease right-of-use assets net
344
447
Finance lease right-of-use assets net
182
299
Other long-term assets
1,080
1,066
Total assets
19,546
21,782
Liabilities and equity
Current maturities of long-term debt
5
Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations
108
199
Other current liabilities
1,451
2,311
Long-term debt
8,205
7,142
Long-term operating lease obligations
349
353
Long-term finance lease obligations
229
238
Other long-term liabilities
1,833
1,833
Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss)
6,582
9,431
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (b)
(187
(699
Noncontrolling interests
971
974
Total liabilities and equity
19,546
21,782
(a)
Includes crude oil inventory of $113 million at June 30, 2020 associated with the 3.7 million barrels of oil loaded on the VLCCs.
(b)
Includes deferred realized gains on crude oil derivative contracts of $85 million at June 30, 2020 associated with the 3.7 million barrels of oil loaded on VLCCs.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
June 30,
December 31,
Total Debt
Hess Corporation
6,382
5,389
Midstream (a)
1,828
1,753
Hess Consolidated
8,210
7,142
(a)
Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.
June 30,
December 31,
Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a)
Hess Consolidated
53.4
43.2
Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants
44.3
39.6
(a)
Includes finance lease obligations.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest Expense
Gross interest expense Hess Corporation
96
89
184
179
Less: Capitalized interest Hess Corporation
(9
(16
Interest expense Hess Corporation
96
80
184
163
Interest expense Midstream (a)
23
17
48
32
Interest expense Consolidated
119
97
232
195
(a)
Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Second
Second
First
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
(263
34
(2,366
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(8
(22
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
509
494
561
Impairment
2,126
Exploratory dry hole costs
135
Exploration lease and other impairment
6
4
32
Stock compensation expense
18
21
29
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
49
29
70
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
(10
(85
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
301
560
502
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(35
115
(57
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
266
675
445
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(510
(564
(740
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(69
(60
(78
Payments for Midstream equity investments
(16
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
11
22
Other, net
(2
1
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(570
(617
(818
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
12
(39
60
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
1,000
Repayments
(2
Payments on finance lease obligations
(2
(22
(1
Cash dividends paid
(76
(76
(81
Noncontrolling interests, net
(65
(14
(63
Other, net
1
3
(7
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(130
(150
908
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(434
(92
535
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
2,080
2,300
1,545
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
1,646
2,208
2,080
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(507
(694
(666
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
(72
70
(152
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(579
(624
(818
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash Flow Information
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
(2,629
109
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
(Gains) losses on asset sales, net
(8
(22
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,070
992
Impairment
2,126
Exploratory dry hole costs
135
Exploration lease and other impairment
38
11
Stock compensation expense
47
48
Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net
119
58
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals
(95
(1
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities
803
1,195
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(92
(282
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
711
913
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P
(1,250
(1,085
Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream
(147
(210
Payments for Midstream equity investments
(23
Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold
11
22
Other, net
(2
(1
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,388
(1,297
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less
72
160
Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:
Borrowings
1,000
Repayments
(5
Payments on finance lease obligations
(3
(45
Common stock acquired and retired
(25
Cash dividends paid
(157
(164
Noncontrolling interests, net
(128
(27
Other, net
(6
4
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
778
(102
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
101
(486
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
1,545
2,694
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
1,646
2,208
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities
Capital expenditures incurred
(1,173
(1,336
Increase (decrease) in related liabilities
(224
41
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1,397
(1,295
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Second
Second
First
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
181
322
322
Offshore and Other
64
139
93
Total United States
245
461
415
Guyana
183
167
176
Malaysia and JDA
21
25
32
Other
4
11
8
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
453
664
631
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
25
39
22
Midstream Capital expenditures
79
69
57
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Capital and Exploratory Expenditures
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
United States
North Dakota
503
593
Offshore and Other
157
191
Total United States
660
784
Guyana
359
348
Malaysia and JDA
53
57
Other
12
17
E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures
1,084
1,206
Total exploration expenses charged to income included above
47
66
Midstream Capital expenditures
136
196
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Second Quarter 2020
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
660
173
833
Other, net
(4
3
(1
Total revenues and non-operating income
656
176
832
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
111
(14
97
Operating costs and expenses
131
72
203
Production and severance taxes
15
1
16
Midstream tariffs
225
225
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
23
8
31
General and administrative expenses
42
8
50
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
373
97
470
Total costs and expenses
920
172
1,092
Results of operations before income taxes
(264
4
(260
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(11
(11
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(264
(b)
15
(c)
(249
Second Quarter 2019
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,271
389
1,660
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
22
22
Other, net
(1
8
7
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,292
397
1,689
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
479
19
498
Operating costs and expenses
159
72
231
Production and severance taxes
43
3
46
Midstream tariffs
165
165
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
24
19
43
General and administrative expenses
41
7
48
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
348
111
459
Total costs and expenses
1,259
231
1,490
Results of operations before income taxes
33
166
199
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
131
131
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
33
(d)
35
68
(a)
Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
(b)
Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $192 million (noncash premium amortization: $43 million; cash settlement: $235 million).
(c)
Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $36 million (noncash premium amortization: $6 million; cash settlement: $42 million).
(d)
Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $14 million (noncash premium amortization: $29 million; cash settlement: $15 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
First Quarter 2020
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,122
232
1,354
Other, net
4
4
8
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,126
236
1,362
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
419
6
425
Operating costs and expenses
137
77
214
Production and severance taxes
40
2
42
Midstream tariffs
241
241
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
156
33
189
General and administrative expenses
45
7
52
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
394
127
521
Impairment
697
1,429
2,126
Total costs and expenses
2,129
1,681
3,810
Results of operations before income taxes
(1,003
(1,445
(2,448
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(77
(77
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(1,003
(b)
(1,368
(c)
(2,371
(a)
Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
(b)
Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $53 million (noncash premium amortization: $63 million; cash settlement: $116 million).
(c)
Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $11 million (noncash premium amortization: $7 million; cash settlement: $18 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
1,782
405
2,187
Other, net
7
7
Total revenues and non-operating income
1,782
412
2,194
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
530
(8)
522
Operating costs and expenses
268
149
417
Production and severance taxes
55
3
58
Midstream tariffs
466
466
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
179
41
220
General and administrative expenses
87
15
102
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
767
224
991
Impairment
697
1,429
2,126
Total costs and expenses
3,049
1,853
4,902
Results of operations before income taxes
(1,267
(1,441
(2,708
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(88
(88
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
(1,267
(b)
(1,353
(c)
(2,620
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Income Statement
United States
International
Total
Total revenues and non-operating income
Sales and other operating revenues
2,504
728
3,232
Gains (losses) on asset sales, net
22
22
Other, net
1
26
27
Total revenues and non-operating income
2,527
754
3,281
Costs and expenses
Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)
919
13
932
Operating costs and expenses
317
127
444
Production and severance taxes
80
5
85
Midstream tariffs
327
327
Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment
46
31
77
General and administrative expenses
78
12
90
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
685
238
923
Total costs and expenses
2,452
426
2,878
Results of operations before income taxes
75
328
403
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
226
226
Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation
75
(d)
102
177
(a)
Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
(b)
Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $245 million (noncash premium amortization: $106 million; cash settlement: $351 million).
(c)
Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $47 million (noncash premium amortization: $13 million; cash settlement: $60 million).
(d)
Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $1 million (noncash premium amortization: $58 million; cash settlement: $59 million).
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Second
Second
First
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota (a)
108
87
114
Offshore
45
46
48
Total United States
153
133
162
Guyana
22
15
Malaysia and JDA
3
4
4
Denmark
5
6
6
Libya
18
4
Total
183
161
191
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota (a)
57
38
49
Offshore
6
5
7
Total United States
63
43
56
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota (a)
177
103
162
Offshore
101
83
113
Total United States
278
186
275
Malaysia and JDA
245
332
325
Denmark
5
6
6
Libya
11
5
Total
528
535
611
Barrels of oil equivalent
334
293
349
(a)
Net production from the Bakken was 194,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020, 140,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019 and 190,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2020.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Net Production Per Day (in thousands)
Crude oil barrels
United States
North Dakota (a)
111
86
Offshore
47
47
Total United States
158
133
Guyana
18
Malaysia and JDA
3
4
Denmark
6
6
Libya
2
19
Total
187
162
Natural gas liquids barrels
United States
North Dakota (a)
53
36
Offshore
6
6
Total United States
59
42
Natural gas mcf
United States
North Dakota (a)
170
91
Offshore
107
88
Total United States
277
179
Malaysia and JDA
285
355
Denmark
6
6
Libya
3
12
Total
571
552
Barrels of oil equivalent
341
296
(a)
Net production from the Bakken was 192,000 boepd in the first six months of 2020 and 135,000 boepd in the first six months of 2019.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Second
Second
First
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
140
166
176
Natural gas liquids barrels
63
43
56
Natural gas mcf
528
535
611
Barrels of oil equivalent
291
298
334
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels (b)
12,764
15,061
16,052
Natural gas liquids barrels
5,690
3,931
5,097
Natural gas mcf
48,081
48,638
55,620
Barrels of oil equivalent
26,468
27,098
30,419
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels
158
160
Natural gas liquids barrels
59
42
Natural gas mcf
571
552
Barrels of oil equivalent
312
294
Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)
Crude oil barrels (b)
28,816
29,001
Natural gas liquids barrels
10,787
7,562
Natural gas mcf
103,701
100,073
Barrels of oil equivalent
56,887
53,242
(a)
Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.
(b)
During the second quarter of 2020, 3.7 million barrels of crude oil were loaded on VLCCs for sale later in the year.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Second
Second
First
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
Onshore
39.24
56.08
44.05
Offshore
39.31
62.23
49.33
Total United States
39.27
58.22
45.63
Guyana
35.28
43.26
Malaysia and JDA
15.62
66.88
51.24
Denmark
50.29
70.27
55.60
Libya
69.87
Worldwide
39.03
60.45
45.94
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
Onshore
18.93
57.19
40.54
Offshore
22.78
63.42
45.65
Total United States
20.48
59.36
42.07
Guyana (a) (b)
19.23
36.79
Malaysia and JDA
15.62
66.88
51.24
Denmark
29.16
70.27
49.14
Libya
69.87
Worldwide
20.63
61.37
42.08
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
Onshore
7.59
12.16
9.31
Offshore
4.71
12.32
9.39
Worldwide
7.32
12.18
9.32
Natural gas per mcf
United States
Onshore
0.94
1.41
1.28
Offshore
1.14
2.19
1.32
Total United States
1.01
1.76
1.30
Malaysia and JDA
3.97
5.08
4.71
Denmark
3.51
3.74
3.73
Libya
5.78
4.89
Worldwide
2.41
3.92
3.16
(a)
Hess Corporation sold its first allocated one million barrel cargo of oil from the Liza Field in March 2020. The realized price reflects the Brent benchmark prices used in the pricing formula at the time of sale in March.
(b)
Hess Corporation sold its second and third allocated cargos of oil from the Liza Field in April and May 2020. The realized price reflects the Brent benchmark prices used in the pricing formula at the time of sale in April and May.
HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
Average Selling Prices
Crude oil per barrel (including hedging)
United States
Onshore
42.26
54.14
Offshore
44.49
60.73
Total United States
43.03
56.49
Guyana
38.41
Malaysia and JDA
26.73
63.11
Denmark
53.49
69.51
Libya
66.72
Worldwide
42.98
58.25
Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging)
United States
Onshore
32.52
54.09
Offshore
34.61
60.68
Total United States
33.23
56.43
Guyana
26.11
Malaysia and JDA
26.73
63.11
Denmark
41.19
69.51
Libya
66.72
Worldwide
32.90
58.20
Natural gas liquids per barrel
United States
Onshore
8.39
15.22
Offshore
7.23
14.97
Worldwide
8.27
15.19
Natural gas per mcf
United States
Onshore
1.10
1.86
Offshore
1.23
2.37
Total United States
1.15
2.11
Malaysia and JDA
4.39
5.19
Denmark
3.63
3.89
Libya
4.90
5.44
Worldwide
2.81
4.18
The following is a summary of the Corporation's outstanding crude oil put options for the remainder of 2020:
WTI
Brent
Barrels of oil per day
130,000
20,000
Average monthly floor price
$55
$60
