VodafoneZiggo improves agility and reduces data update time from 24+ hours to a minute or less with K2View Fabric

K2View, a leading provider of real-time DataOps and data management solutions, today announced that it is powering VodafoneZiggo's Combined Customer Repository (CCR) solution. In this capacity, K2View Fabric is delivering comprehensive customer and product data across VodafoneZiggo customers.

Achieving a comprehensive view of data across customers and products continues to be a challenge for virtually every organization. This challenge is caused by decades of data management best practices that have resulted in a diverse set of data sources, complicating data management. K2View Fabric takes a fundamentally different approach with the introduction of the patented Digital Entity a person, place, or thing, recreated digitally out of its data.

"As we approached the merger of VodafoneZiggo, we needed to provide near real-time eligibility checks and initiate benefit provisioningtoconvergedcustomers with both a fixed and mobile subscription. Before K2View, our legacy CCR led to the ongoing success of the merger; however, there were also some limitations," said Marc Schmeetz, Program Manager, VodafoneZiggo. "Over time, this legacy CCR system had proven not tohave the required flexibility or agility to support future Business demands; further, data updates that were occurring over a 24-hour period or longer were becoming an increasing worrying factor. Due to evolving customer expectations, this processing time window was no longer acceptable, and there was an additional risk when projects changed or added functionality in the previous CCR. To continue to provide excellent customer care, a change needed to be made. But with K2View, there's no drama. We've gone from 24+ hours for updates to having data simply available in minutes or even seconds we're happy with how it is performing."

With K2View powering the CCR, VodafoneZiggo can more easily implement new or changing rules due to their newly improved agility. As a result, the company has an accelerated ability to bring those changes to market.

"By simply enabling us to move with more agility, K2View is helping to open up new opportunities for VodafoneZiggo," said Reinhard Kreft, IT Director, VodafoneZiggo. "If the improvements in our ability to go to market were not enough, the near real-time eligibility checks and provisioning of benefits boost the customer experience and support our customer care agents. We're confident that K2View will be able to support our vision, especially as we turn towards building out a true and comprehensive 'Customer 360' view."

About K2View

K2View is a leading provider of advanced data fabric, data integration, and data delivery software that takes the promise of a 360-degree view of data to the next level. Its flagship solution, K2View Fabric, uses patented logical unit technology to enable quick, easy, and secure access and control to all of an organization's data, no matter how many different systems and data sources it may have. K2View delivers real-time, holistic access and operational insights to whatever data matters most to organizations in any industry, right when they need it, accelerating transformations in customer experience, cloud enablement, operations, IT modernization, and risk and compliance. Learn more at www.k2view.com and follow us at @k2view.

About VodafoneZiggo

VodafoneZiggo is a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile, and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. As of March 31, 2020, VodafoneZiggo has more than 5 million mobile, nearly 4 million TV, nearly 3.4 million fixed broadband internet and 2.4 million fixed telephony subscriptions. VodafoneZiggo is a joint venture by Liberty Global, the largest international TV and broadband internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunication companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005479/en/

Contacts:

For more information on K2View, please contact:

Aaron Fullen

K2View

aaron.fullen@k2view.com



For further information on VodafoneZiggo, please contact:

Media Relations

VodafoneZiggo the Netherlands

pers@vodafoneziggo.com

0031 88 717 0717