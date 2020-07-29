Green Hills Software Welcomes Argus Cyber Security into Its Rich EcoSystem of Automotive Partners

The partnership follows a successful customer collaboration in which Argus Control Flow Integrity, in combination with the Green Hills Optimizing C/C++ Compiler, will start protecting vehicles on the road in 2021

TEL-AVIV, Israel and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, and Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in automotive cyber security, today announced the membership of Argus Cyber Security into the Green Hills ecosystem of best-in-class technology providers.

The partnership follows a successful automotive customer collaboration in which the Argus Control Flow Integrity product has been jointly integrated to work with Green Hills Software's industry-leading optimizing C/C++ compiler. The joint solution will be securing safety-critical ECUs in vehicles of a major European OEM starting in Calendar Year 2021. As vehicles become increasingly dependent on software and connectivity, their exposure to cyber-attacks increases. Leveraging the existing security and safety capabilities of the Green Hills C/C++ Compiler, the Argus Control Flow Integrity integration supports AUTOSAR classic devices running on the Renesas RH850 processor family, providing protection from cyber attacks such as buffer overflows with zero false positives.

"By optimizing Argus Control Flow Integrity for the Green Hills Compiler, we have succeeded in reducing the complexity and time involved for automotive software developers to enhance cyber security in their platforms," said Nir Rozen, VP Product Management, Argus Cyber Security.

"We are excited to be working with Argus Cyber Security and have them join our rich ecosystem of best-in-class technology providers," said Chris Tubbs Business Development Director EMEA, Green Hills Software.

Argus Control Flow Integrity is one layer in Argus' multi-layered Connected ECU Protection and Argus Core ECU Protection product offering. Compliant with ISO 26262 ASIL B, Argus Control Flow Integrity protects also safety-critical ECUs in the vehicle, such as braking, ADAS and more, from cyber-attacks. In addition, Argus Control Flow Integrity will work with ECUs running high-level operating systems, AUTOSAR Classic, and bare metal ECUs.

Green Hills Compilers have led the embedded industry by generating the fastest, smallest, and most reliable code for over 35 years. Certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, they are heavily used in safety systems and ECUs running bare metal, AUTOSAR Classic, OSEK, or higher-level operating systems. Green Hill Compilers provide support for C, C++11, C++14, C++17, Embedded C++ and GNU C/C++ extensions across a broad range of processors.

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides proven in-vehicle solutions, professional services, and an automotive security operation center (ASOC) to protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks. Customers include car manufacturers, their suppliers, and fleet managers.

Currently in production, Argus products and services help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks targeting in-vehicle components, networks, and post-production fleets. Argus professional services help our customers comply with existing guidelines and regulations, such as UNECE WP. 29, through a suite of tailored consulting services that help integrate cyber security practices and processes into the entire product lifecycle. Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 66 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, Tokyo, and Korea. Argus is an independent subsidiary of Elektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services. Visit Argus Cyber Security at https://www.argus-sec.com .

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

