Blue Prism Recognizes IBM as its Second Certified Gold Service Provider

Certification Expands on Go-to-Market Capabilities for Intelligent Automation Solutions

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to build on a long standing relationship, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), today announced that IBM has achieved Certified Gold Service Provider status. This distinction helps give customers peace of mind that Blue Prism's high quality service standards and expertise are met when deploying and utilizing Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform.

Blue Prism's partner certification program is one of the industry's most stringent and comprehensive for robotic process automation (RPA). IBM has excelled in supporting Blue Prism customers across a variety of industry sectors including finance, insurance, healthcare, federal government, and industrial sectors.

IBM has helped hundreds of clients accelerate their automation journeys, including work with Jaguar Land Rover and Pearson, which earned Blue Prism 'People's Choice' awards in 2019, and an engagement with the U.S. Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration received a Blue Prism Public Sector award in 2020.

Blue Prism's certification program is independently validated and offers more than 10,000 certified resources worldwide while setting a benchmark for customer quality and success. This helps to ensure that all Blue Prism deployments are managed and executed upon properly. These partners will also enable Blue Prism customers to build out best-in-class solutions that incorporate cutting edge, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

"Our clients are seeking ways to automate processes to create operational efficiency and better manage massive shifts in demand across their business," says Tom Ivory, Vice President, Global Leader, Automation Innovation Unit from IBM Services. "To truly transform, we're now seeing enterprises adopt 'extreme' automation, that is, the pervasive use of intelligent automation right across the enterprise, along with an embrace of the new hybrid workforce, to help increase productivity while addressing change at the same time. Through our ongoing relationship with Blue Prism, we continue to synchronize and extend our solution helping our clients infuse automation into their enterprise workflows."

Earlier this year, Blue Prism again joined forces with IBM's cloud services team to enable more technical interoperability. IBM Cloud Pak for Automation users now have API connectors to Blue Prism's digital workforce making it easier to scale automation projects. This made Blue Prism available to IBM clients along with capabilities aiding business automation workflow, business decision automation and intelligent document processing.

"When people ask what sets Blue Prism apart from competitors, the first thing I point out is our Certified Partner Program," says Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism. "IBM has achieved Gold Service Provider status through a commitment to quality, and a passion and vision for the future of work. This certification program underscores the strength of our partnerships and the value provided as we strive to jointly enable digital transformations for global clients."

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 150 countries in more than 1,800 businesses, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our Digital Workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

