Why HEXO Corp Could Be SpecialThere's no denying that the legal cannabis industry is firing on all cylinders. But when it comes to share price, pot stocks can still make big swings in both directions. Nowadays, one of the reasons why investors may have second thoughts about putting their money in a cannabis company is the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.You see, pot companies have only been popular among investors for several years, so people don't really know how well they will perform in a recessionary environment..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...