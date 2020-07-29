Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005522/en/

Market Assessment Solutions for a Pet Food Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Increasing pet humanization and the growing tendency of millennials to treat pets as members of the family are propelling the demand for premium pet foods. Also, convenience benefits related to dry, organic, and natural pet food are expected to greatly fuel the growth of the pet food manufacturing industry over the coming years," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client, a pet food manufacturer, based out of San Francisco, witnessed stagnant growth for two consecutive years. Simultaneously, they were losing their market share to competitors. They collaborated with Infiniti Research to expand their pet food product range into Europe, aiming to become a market leader in the UK and Spain. They sought an in-depth understanding of market trends and cost structure in Europe. The pet food manufacturer also wanted to track innovations and identify technology areas with the best commercial opportunity. The primary objective was to identify production trends, competitor product features, new operations, and delivery models.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's research experts recommended a market assessment engagement. The comprehensive approach undertaken to assist the pet food manufacturer included the following:

An assessment of the overall performance of the company over the past five years

A detailed assessment of the latest market trends in Europe

Independent validation and assessment of key European pet food manufacturers

"Ability to win" recommendation for top-rated profitable opportunity segments

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market assessment engagement, the pet food manufacturer was able to create a roadmap for expansion in the European region. They were also able to focus on developing pet food products with clean labels and full transparency by understanding market trends. The client was also able to acquire new customers and build brand image, focus on customer needs, and increase sales, as well as gain a leading edge in the European pet food manufacturing market. Also, by identifying product innovation trends, competitor product features, and new operations, the pet food manufacturer was able to enhance overall business efficiency. Within six months, the client achieved savings of €10 million, and established themselves as one of the top 10 pet food manufacturers in Europe. Read about more benefits and outcomes of the market assessment engagement here.

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide effective, strategic, and actionable market intelligence solutions to pet food manufacturers. Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights on market opportunities, market trends, and unparalleled recommendations.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005522/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us