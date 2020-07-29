The northern Australian region this week added nine solar plants to the two already threatened - along with a wind farm - with having their output halted under certain conditions.From pv magazine Australia. With two solar farms and a wind power facility in northern Queensland told in March they could have their power output curtailed to zero, a further nine solar farms in the northern Australian state were informed this week their output could be limited by grid constraints. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in March warned the 100 MW Haughton and 125 MW Sun Metals solar fields, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...