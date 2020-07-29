Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that illustrates how Voice of Customer Analysis can boost business growth by 10X

To succeed in today's business world it's crucial to identify customer needs and the issues that prevent your organization from catering to the needs of your customers. This article offers insights into the top five steps that will help supercharge business growth by 10X using VOC data.

Calculating share of voice is crucial as it helps analyze brand awareness and visibility, both of which are crucial to driving success in today's competitive business world.

To succeed in today's business world, it's crucial to identify customer needs and the issues that prevent your organization from catering to the needs of your customers. A critical factor that helps analyze customer needs is VOC data. This is also why the voice of customer analysis initiatives of brands today encompass a new territory of unsolicited and unstructured data, including comments on feedback forms and surveys, call center verbatims, and social media engagements. Voice of customer analytics focuses on analyzing the customer's voice to understand their perspectives better and analyze factors affecting their decisions. It also leverages advanced analytics techniques such as text analytics, sentiment analysis, speech analytics, and web and social media analytics to integrate customer datasets and gain a comprehensive view of the customer's voice.

With over 15+ years of experience in the field of data science and advanced analytics, Quantzig has collaborated with business leaders across the globe to help them tackle the most pressing VOC data management challenges.

A well-designed voice of customer analysis program plays a pivotal role in driving growth and profits. Quantzig brings to you five steps that will help you drive growth by 10X-

Gather customer data from various touchpoints Turn raw customer data into actionable insights Analyze insights to understand customer needs Leverage sentiment analysis to identify factors influencing customer feedback Devise a multichannel voice of customer analytics program

Please read the complete article for detailed insights on how the voice of customer analysis can help you boost growth by 10X:

Case in Point: How a Media Service Provider Drove Service Efficiency and Revenue by 50%

The client, a leading digital media service provider, was facing several challenges due to ever-increasing consumer demand for improved quality, faster download speeds, and voice quality. The client wanted to stay abreast of the recent technical advances in the media and entertainment industry and ensure they offer innovative solutions to cater to the dynamic needs of their customers. To help the client tackle their challenges, an in-depth voice of customer analysis was conducted that revealed factors impacting customer needs and requirements. Additionally, data from several sources was seamlessly integrated and technologies were implemented to enhance user experience. This, in turn, helped them improve conversion rates and increase revenue by 50% using a unique 'data-driven analytics powered' approach.

Looking for personalized insights on how the voice of customer analysis can help your organization? Request a demo right away!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.

