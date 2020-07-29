The JPEG-XS compression solution for bandwidth-constrained, low latency applications

intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression solutions, is happy to announce that Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, has chosen to include JPEG-XS compression technology in its MDP3020 IP Media Gateway.

"Media Links brings deep engineering, system integration wide-area-network connectivity expertise to deliver a new IP Media experience with the world's best low latency visually lossless lightweight codec", saidJean-Baptiste Lorent, Director Marketing Sales, intoPIX.

JPEG-XS (XS, standing for eXtra Speed eXtra Small) achieves high quality compression ratios of up to 10:1 and beyond. This makes it ideal for the edge of the IP network where bandwidth is typically quite limited and where the transport of uncompressed high quality video is just not feasible. JPEG-XS (ISO/IEC 21122) provides visually lossless quality with sub-millisecond (<1 video frame) delay and is especially designed for latency-critical applications such as live remote event production over wide area networks.

"We are proud of our continuous relationship with intoPIX. They have co-created JPEG-XS and deliver now efficient FPGA IP-cores. The technology is poised to unleash a new level of low-latency connectivity that will transform the way we make live remote production today", said Mark Podesla, Senior Manager, Media Links

As an integral component of the Media Links' common LAN/WAN architecture solution portfolio, the MDP3020 provides video, audio and data transport to/from the fringes of the IP network.

Both Media Links and intoPIX are showing new products powered by JPEG-XS. The two companies welcome everybody to contact their respective sales team to sample the intoPIX JPEG XS technology and the new Media Links solution.

About Media Links

Media Links, a Technology and Engineering Emmy Award winner is best known for providing its media over IP transport and switching solutions for the world's most watched sporting and entertainment events. The Company's product portfolio is used for broadcasting the Winter Summer Olympics, World Cup Soccer, Professional/Amateur Football, Baseball and Basketball games, political conventions, Hollywood showcases and much more.

More information can be found on www.medialinks.com

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality.

More information can be found on www.intopix.com

>> Press Release Image available here

>> More press Image are available here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005001/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Julie Van Roy

+32 10 23 84 70

press@intopix.com