Newswire Ranks No. 1 by G2 for Summer 2020; Recognized as Top Press Release Distribution Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / ??As a part of G2 Crowd's Summer Report, Newswire has been named the No. 1 press release distribution service in the industry, surpassing and outranking predominant companies in the space. In the report, G2 Crowd highlighted the rave reviews from customers and reviewers alike, who cited the platform's professional content presentation, easy-to-use interface, and responsive customer support as the best aspects of the service.

2020 marks the third year in a row that Newswire has remained No. 1 on G2 Crowd's list. Despite the challenges facing the media and communications industry, the Newswire team has been able to persevere to help customers empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

"It's an honor to have been recognized by G2 Crowd, and we are very proud of our team's efforts during such an unusual time," said Erik Rohrmann, Newswire's COO and SVP. "This award really speaks to our team's ability to be quick on their feet and adapt to the situation at hand in order to help customers achieve their business goals."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provides businesses with comprehensive media and marketing communications strategies that can help drive more unique online traffic to its customers' sites and works as a market builder in their respective industries. Customers can lower their costs of press releases with bundled pricing while increasing the value of each release through Newswire's target filtering options.

"The world has been forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but our goals here at Newswire have remained the same," said Patrick Santiago, Newswire's VP of Customer Success. "We have been persistent in our efforts to help our customers generate, distribute, and promote meaningful content in their respective industries, and we will continue these efforts moving forward."

Learn how Newswire combines the power of best-in-class science, process, and technology to help customers achieve the Earned Media Advantage by clicking here.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599218/Newswire-Ranks-No-1-by-G2-for-Summer-2020-Recognized-as-Top-Press-Release-Distribution-Platform