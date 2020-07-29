3bg marketing solutions: 24-Year-Old African American Man Aristotle Varner Brings Representation and Access to Option Trading Through Aristotle Investments and Making Millions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / ?The landscape of stock trading is rapidly changing. A lucrative profession once singularly associated with images of Wall Street and men in tailored suits is now a form of passive income for a younger generation. While many have fears associated with the stock market, the returns have far outweighed the risk for a young options trader. At 24-years-old, Aristotle Varner, founder of Aristotle Investments, has achieved a level of success in trading that would lead one to believe he has spent years on the trading floor. In reality, he is self-taught, successful, and sharing his expertise with anyone willing to learn.

Aristotle's early line of work is in stark contrast to his career now. In 2014, at 18, he joined the U.S. Army, earning extra income by cutting hair. He used his earnings strictly to educate himself in investing and sharing his knowledge with other eager learners. With the support of his wife and partner Asia, Asia manages the business behind the scenes. The Varners have accrued over 50,000 followers invested in their method. In just a few years, Aristotle Investments has grown to include an online trading university (AMUU), a best-selling book (Aristotle's Investing Guide) and an option trading group chat (Aristotle Signals and Learning).

Departing from the traditional form of trading that leads newcomers to believe they have to keep their eyes glued to a screen in order to see positive returns, Aristotle Signals offers the freedom of trading on the go. The group chat, generating millions in return for its members, provides detailed insight into a watch-list of stocks before the market opens, helping them to make informed decisions anywhere they are. "We want to make sure people know that they can trade on the go," says Aristotle. As he trades, Asia updates the chat and manages the social media, providing real-time information for traders. At the same time, the couple raises their young son Xander, a source of motivation for their success. It is Aristotle's goal to create generational wealth for his family through entrepreneurship and give those that look like him the blueprint.

Aristotle and his family represent a vision of young success and wealth creation unlike what we often associate it with. His transparency with his wins and losses, his belief in being a provider, and the dedication to his craft show others what is possible for themselves. The future of trading looks different because of businesses like Aristotle Investments and, as his following grows, people can be sure to expect many more stories of success from his members. Keep up to date with Aristotle Investments course offerings and insights at Aristotle signals.com and @Aristotle_investments on social media.

