Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Congratulates 42West on Its Client Work Resulting in 145 Emmy Nominations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company, today congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on their incredible work being recognized in Tuesday's nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

42West's extraordinary range of client work for 33 programs and individuals earned a total of 145 Emmy nominations. This includes the HBO limited series "Watchmen," which led all programs with 26 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, as well as Pop TV's comedy "Schitts Creek," a 15-time nominee including nods for Outstanding Comedy Series and all four members of its principal cast (Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Spencer). Additional nominees include HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Insecure," "Westworld" and "Bad Education," actress Meryl Streep for HBO's "Big Little Lies," director Lesli Linka Glatter for Showtime's "Homeland," producer Shawn Levy for Netflix's "Stranger Things," and various creative artisans for their work on Amazon's "The Boys," "Carnival Row," "Jack Ryan," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Tales from the Loop."

"42West has proven to be an incomparable strategic partner to the widest variety of clients," said Dolphin CEO, Bill O'Dowd. "We are so proud of their accomplishments and the contributions they bring to the Dolphin family."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About 42West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

