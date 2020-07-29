GLOBAL HOUSE HOLDINGS LTD.: Global House Holdings, Ltd. Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with SafeHandles, LLC

SafeHandles developed an antimicrobial film (tapes and covers) to protect surfaces and continuously reduce the growth of certain microbes to ensure the product is clean and durable.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2020 / Global House Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK:GHHH), announced today that the company (GPO Plus, Inc.) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with California based SafeHandles, LLC (SafeHandles).

SafeHandles was created to provide a passive, non-invasive, replaceable, and affordable handle cover that maintains cleanliness and durability through their patented technology.

The MOU between SafeHandles and GPO Plus, Inc. will establish a United States distributor relationship with exclusive territories (US states) and industries to be finalized in the definitive agreement. The proposed definitive agreement includes the complete line of SafeHandles disinfecting products.

GHHH CEO Brett H. Pojunis states; "The relationship between GPO Plus and SafeHandles comes at an advantageous time for both companies while the current environment for safety and wellness has never been more favorable." Mr. Pojunis added, "we feel SafeHandles products will be well received by the public and together we are positioned for significant long term growth in this sector."

About GPO Plus, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTC PINK:GHHH) is a fully reporting publicly traded global holding company of industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO). ?The main holdings are HealthGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the Healthcare industry, and cbdGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the CBD and Hemp industry. In addition, GPOPlus+ offers professional services through GPOPRO Services.?

About SafeHandles, LLC.

SafeHandles was created to provide a passive, non-invasive, replaceable, and affordable handle covers that maintains cleanliness and durability. These custom-fit heat shrink sleeves and adhesive tapes create a durable film in high traffic and common-use areas to provide a cleaner handle. SafeHandles film incorporates an EPA-registered pesticide to inhibit the growth of certain microbes that may affect the product. The silver technology in SafeHandles film works continuously to protect the product from damaging bacteria and fungi to ensure the product is clean and durable.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Global House Holdings, Ltd., please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



GPO Plus, Inc.'s Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Office: 702.840.1021

SOURCE: Global House Holdings, Ltd.

