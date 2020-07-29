em-trak Marine Electronics, the world's leading specialist supplier of high quality AIS transceivers, is pleased to announce that selecting and installing an AIS transceiver has just got easier with the activation of our online AIS Selector Quiz tool which is available now at www.em-trak.com/ais-selector/.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005579/en/

em-trak AIS transceivers ideal for any leisure or commercial vessel (Photo: Business Wire)

The em-trak AIS Selector Quiz allows you to instantly benefit from our deep knowledge base built up over many years of experience and tens of thousands of AIS transceiver installations. Simply answer a few questions about the type of boat you have and the functionality and preferences you want from your AIS transceiver, including your budget, and you are provided with a precise product recommendation along with supporting installation and set-up information that meets all your requirements. You can also use the selector to experiment with your preferences and see what choices you have.

AIS is an essential boating tool used by most commercial vessels and a growing number of leisure boats. An essential safety technology that will help keep you safe, it also enables you to keep track of friends and family out on the water.

em-trak offers the widest range of high quality AIS transceivers at the most competitive prices for any commercial or leisure boat. All em-trak AIS transceivers are fully tested and certified to the highest performance standards by EU and US authorities such as the USCG to guarantee you the best AIS information and reliability, and unmatched connectivity so you can display AIS info on any chart plotter, tablet or cell phone. em-trak transceivers are available to purchase direct online from www.em-trak.com or from anyone of over 1,000 authorised dealers worldwide, all supported by 24/7 global customer support and three year gold standard guarantee.

Louise Coates, em-trak Sales Manager said: "AIS is a complex and sophisticated technology that brings lots of benefits to mariners. But that doesn't mean it needs to be complex for mariners to buy, install and use. Here at em-trak we're constantly striving to make our products simple to install and operate whilst never compromising on quality and performance. The AIS Selector Quiz is another innovation from em-trak that makes it easier for our customers to buy the right AIS transceiver for their budget and requirements."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005579/en/

Contacts:

Louise Coates Sales Manager

louise.coates@em-trak.com

+44 1761 409511