The "Europe Women's Lingerie Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type; Material; Distribution Channel, and Country." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Women's lingerie market was valued at US$ 13,708.35 Mn in 2018 and it is projected to be worth US$ 29,677.91 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2027. The word lingerie is a term taken from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used specifically for more lightweight items of female undergarments. The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. The fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique apparel products in today's day is driving the women's lingerie market.

Lingerie is a category of women's clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century. The word 'lingerie' is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable. The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market. On account of this, shoppers associated with the lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends. Furthermore, the growing influence of social media is also accelerating the changes in consumer preference of apparel products such as lingerie items. As a wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save time, most of the market players display and sell their products in an online platform to increase their customer base. Branded apparel companies are also focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trends and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women's lingerie market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 initially took place in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 but since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the world. Some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths are China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a severe downfall in the revenue of different industries. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns have drained the amount of money available to people and companies, which in turn has restrained the economic flow in the market. Shutdowns of the consumer goods industry and supply chain disruptions due to the lockdown of countries has curbed the supplies of consumer goods products. In Europe, Russia has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak owing to the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Germany, France and UK have also been hit by the outbreak and are expected to suffer economic downfall as various industries are not able to earn enough revenues and are running at losses. Besides this, the other members' states have closed their borders, imposed travel bans and have implemented other drastic measures that are anticipated to impact the market growth in Europe.

