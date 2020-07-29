This is the first commercial scale production of a resin based on Hexion's innovative VeoVa Silane Technology

Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") announced a collaboration with Poland-based D&R Dispersions and Resins Sp. z o.o. to produce VeoVa Silane resins on a commercial scale, which gives paint producers and formulators direct access to this unique technology. The VeoVa Silane systems are free of isocyanates and provide the ability to balance hardness and flexibility, pot life and cure speed.

Hexion's patented VeoVa Silane technology enables the creation of cost-effective, high-performance, moisture-curable resins. The use of economic vinyl silane monomers delivers a cost-effective coating solution when compared to acrylic- and epoxy-polysiloxane technologies. Ultimately, VeoVa Silane binders offer affordable and high-performance protective solutions for many end-markets and applications, such as marine, protective and wood coatings.

Since its introduction in 2019, the Company has been developing the VeoVa Silane technology and demand has grown quickly for this unique technology. The collaboration with D&R Dispersions and Resins offers strategic manufacturing capabilities in Eastern Europe to meet the resin production needs for specialty applications.

"Collaborating with D&R Dispersions and Resins enables Hexion's Versatic Acids and Derivatives Group to offer paint producers direct access to this unique technology, as Hexion only supplies the monomers," said Jeroen Jansema, Vice President and General Manager, Versatic Acids Derivatives. "The exclusive combination of high-performance, fast curing and the absence of isocyanates drives our customers' enthusiasm about this technology."

"We see this new and unique technology as a real breakthrough in the resin industry, and we are honored to work with Hexion to make this resin available to the coatings industry," said Arkadiusz Kowalczyk, Vice President D&R Dispersions and Resins. "We are continuously exploring alternative monomeric raw materials and technologies; this collaboration allows us to create truly innovative and sustainable binder solutions for the coatings industry."

About Hexion

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins and specialty chemicals. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com/veovasilane.

About D&R Dispersions and Resins

Based in Wloclawek, Poland, D&R Dispersions and Resins manufactures chemical components of the highest quality. We specialize in the production of high-quality alkyd and acrylic resins used to make wood and metal paint. Our second line of business is the production of water dispersions copolymers of acrylic monomer, styrene and vinyl acetate. D&R is a typical B2B company. We offer our products both in Poland and abroad, mainly throughout the European Union. http://d-resins.com/en/

