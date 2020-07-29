The "Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; Platform; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The direct carrier billing market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 8,032.6 million in 2019 to US$ 17,649.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. Direct billing carrier platform is most popular in this region; various over-the-top (OTT) providers and mobile network operators (MNO) are focused on collaborating with them. Direct billing carrier is being propelled by bundled content providers; for example, Spotify, a Swedish international media services provider, offers digital music services around the world. It has collaborated with numerous operators in the region, including Telia Company AB and KPN. Spotify has witnessed a moderate uplift in customer conversions from free trials to pay for subscriptions after it added a direct carrier billing option. It is considered as the next most popular payment method to digital wallets and credit cards for digital content in Europe. It is available to the customers' groups of both prepaid and postpaid services. In Norway, direct carrier billing is one of the popular payment methods for digital gaming. Several digital merchants, such as Apple, Google, Facebook, and Netflix, have begun to leverage carrier-based payments in Europe. Thus, wide adoption is the major direct carrier billing market growth enabler in this region.

The apps and games segment led the Europe direct carrier billing market based on endearing 2019. The direct carrier billing offers a convenient way of transaction to buy wallpapers, ringtones, apps, and games. It permits consumers to make purchases inside a game or other app while allowing them to make offline purchases of physical goods. Further, the Open IAB project is aimed at providing a unified billing library to collect payments from any app store. At present, the Open IAB already works with Google Play, Samsung Apps, T-store, Amazon Appstore, and Yandex-store. Fortumo is another provider of direct carrier billing to broad portfolio of merchants. It includes game developers (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, etc.) and app stores (Google Play).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Direct Carrier Billing Market By Type

1.3.2 Direct Carrier Billing Market By Platform

1.3.3 Direct Carrier Billing Market By End User

1.3.4 Direct Carrier Billing Market- By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Direct Carrier Billing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Direct Carrier Billing Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Direct Carrier Billing Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market

6.1.1 Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market, By Type

7.3 Limited DCB

7.4 Pure DCB

7.5 MSISDN Forwarding

7.6 PIN or MO Base Window

8. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis By Platform

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market, By Platform

8.3 iOS

8.4 Android

8.5 Other Platforms

9. Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market, By End User

9.3 Apps and Games

9.4 Online Media

9.5 Other End Users

10. Direct Carrier Billing Market Country Analysis

10.1 Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market

10.1.1 Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market, By Country

10.1.1.1 Germany: Direct Carrier Billing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.2 France: Direct Carrier Billing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.3 Italy: Direct Carrier Billing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.4 UK: Direct Carrier Billing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.5 Russia: Direct Carrier Billing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.6 Rest of Europe: Direct Carrier Billing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11. Direct Carrier Billing Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Europe

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Bango PLC

13.2 Boku, Inc.

13.3 Centili

13.4 Comviva Technologies Limited

13.5 DIMOCO

13.6 Fortumo

13.7 Infomedia Services Limited

13.8 NTH Mobile

13.9 TELECOMING S.A.

13.10 txtNation Limited

