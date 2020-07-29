Ryan Kalt: Red Lake Gold Inc. Receives Government Exploration Approvals for Clarence Stream North Gold Project, Retains Mercator Geological Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it has received exploration work authorizations from the Government of New Brunswick relating to its Clarence Stream North Gold Project (see also Red Lake Gold news release dated July 27, 2020). The authorizations are necessary for the Corporation and its subsidiary, Alma Gold Inc., to commence in-field gold exploration at the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, full details of which are expected to be announced and detailed shortly.

"We are pleased to have received the necessary work authorizations from the Government of New Brunswick. These will enable field exploration adjacent to Galway Metals to commence in short order. In addition, we continue to move our exploration planning forward at Red Lake Gold's principal and flagship Whirlwind Jack Gold Project near Red Lake, Ontario, as well as at our Fenelon North Gold Project held by our subsidiary, Fenelon Gold Inc. I am also pleased to announce the retention of Mercator Geological Services who will be performing our planned exploration work this summer at the Clarence Stream North Gold Project. Their firm is located within a geographic 'travel bubble' among New Brunswick and Nova Scotia which enables rapid field-deployment otherwise delayed by COVID-19 protocols for geologists arriving from outside of Atlantic Canada," stated Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of Red Lake Gold.

Retention of Mercator Geological Services Limited

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has retained Mercator Geological Services Limited ("Mercator") of Halifax, Nova Scotia to operate a planned ground-based exploration program at the Clarence Stream North Gold Project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

The Clarence Stream North Gold Project is situated north of and is immediately contiguous to the Clarence Stream Gold Project being advanced by Galway Metals Inc. ("Galway Metals"), and partially covers mineral rights over areas historically held by Galway Metals.

An map of the Clarence Stream North Gold Project may be found at: https://www.redlakegold.ca/clarence_stream_north

